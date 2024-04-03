Sheffield residents say “lives are blighted” by parking problems outside their homes
An online petition started by Jane Hilton calls on Sheffield City Council to implement a residents-only parking scheme running from Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm for Castle Croft Drive. It says that residents report issues of anti-social behaviour (ASB) related to parking problems daily to South Yorkshire Police (SYP).
So far, 32 people have signed the petition, which runs to April 29, on the council website.
It is online here: https://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=10322&RPID=14043075&HPID=14043075
The petition states: “For the last eight years residents of Castle Croft Drive have been requesting parking restrictions. Our lives are blighted on a daily basis by the influx of 50 to 60 vehicles using our road as free parking.
“This results in pavements and driveways being blocked, speeding by some drivers, parking on blind bends, restrictions in access for large and emergency vehicles, pollution, ASB including drug taking, loud music and litter.
“Residents are faced with abuse and threats on a regular basis if they ask drivers to move their vehicles away from driveways. We are reporting parking issues and associated behaviour to SYP daily.
“The situation is impacting on our safety, that often our children and pets and our mental health. It is intolerable.”
Figures from South Yorkshire Police show that in November 2023 Castle Croft Drive had the joint highest reports of anti-social behaviour in Sheffield. At five reported incidents, that was equal to the area around West Street in the city centre.