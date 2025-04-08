Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents of a Sheffield housing estate say they are waiting to hear about council plans to tackle their parking headache nine months after they believed their pleas had been successful.

Representatives of a group of residents of Castle Croft Drive off Granville Road were delighted in July 2024 when they got a positive response from Coun Ben Miskell, chair of Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee.

They told councillors how parking on the narrow estate road by non-residents, including students and staff at nearby Sheffield College, has caused many problems.

Bin lorries and other large vehicles find it difficult to negotiate the tight space, they said. Pedestrians including wheelchair and pushchair users are forced into the road as the pavements are blocked by cars and parked vehicles also regularly obstruct residents’ driveways.

Parents picking up pupils from All Saints Catholic High School opposite the main entrance to the road also completely block it daily with their engines running, councillors heard.

The residents asked the council to consider measures including a parking scheme. The road lost out on a large-scale resident permit parking scheme that was planned for the Park Hill area in 2022 when hundreds of objections were made to it.

Solution

Coun Miskell promised to look at finding a no-cost solution to the issue. Residents say they have heard nothing since and the city council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that an answer to the problem is still being sought.

Residents, who don’t want to be identified because they say they suffer abuse when they ask drivers to move, say that the problems are as bad as ever.

“We’re just so frustrated,” said one resident. “We had that victory in July and no communication. We also have concerns about high-rise flats potentially being built on Farm Road as we’re worried they might not have enough parking.”

A resident said: “I take my granddaughter to nursery by pushchair. We have to walk down the middle of the road because we can’t get on the pavement and cars are running their engines up and down the road.”

Another resident said they had to have Openreach out three times recently to try to do repairs to their internet service.

The last time the firm provided cones to keep the space outside the house free but someone removed them and parked there. She said that the engineers managed to wait elsewhere until the car moved and they could finally do the job.

Manoeuvres

Openreach told the customer that it would only make three repeat appointments and after that the work would have been abandoned.

Another resident said a neighbour had similar issues five times.

One resident said that bin lorries still have problems accessing the road and sometimes have to do very difficult maneouvres to get off the estate.

They used to be able to call police using Operation Park Safe to get help moving vehicles blocking in residents’ cars parked on their drives but that scheme was scrapped last year.

One resident said the service became overwhelmed: “Basically the police have said they’re not going to act now. We were phoning every day. They said it’s up to the council.”

Another commented: “We put all that effort into the council and thought we’d won but now it’s got worse, not better. We don’t really know where to go.”

Abandoned

She added: “We got in touch with the council go-between. We said what’s practical? She said she would chase it up but we should keep reporting in the meantime.”

She said they now feel that nobody is interested in helping them.

Residents said that when their homes were built the developer promised a parking scheme but that was abandoned later.

They have approached both the college and school in the past but say they got little help from either.

One said: “Three are three girls from the college coming to park near me. They come back at lunchtime and put loud rap music on and chuck litter out.”

She said she works from home as a counsellor and the noise interrupts difficult phone calls with vulnerable clients. “I keep thinking am I going to get through the next hour with this client? It’s very distracting.”

Unnecessary

A neighbour said: “This whole thing has knock-on effects. It’s unnecessary.”

Another neighbour said that football fans parking on Sheffield United match days add to the problems. She said a taxi that dropped her off on a match day had to tuck in its wing mirrors to negotiate the narrow space.

A city council spokesperson said that residents in the Park Hill area were consulted about a permit parking scheme in March 2022. Of the 1,088 responses received, 905 objected to the plans, including some residents of Castle Croft Drive.

The council also received a petition with 2,145 signatures against the scheme. Many of the objectors commented that the proposed project was too large.

A new proposal with a smaller boundary, including Castle Croft Drive, was presented to the transport, regeneration and climate committee on June 15, 2023, said the spokesperson. However, the committee decided not to implement the proposal.

They said that following that decision, residents and businesses were informed that the parking scheme would not be revisited in the near future.

The spokesperson confirmed that Coun Miskell asked for a ‘no cost’ solution to the issue last year. They added that the council is currently considering options for a suitable solution, should one be available.