Sheffield residents object to bid to turn former pub into off-licence over fears of crime in community

Objections have been raised to plans to reopen a long-lost Arbourthorne pub as a grocery store and off-licence.

The Byard’s Leap on Daresbury Drive, Sheffield was built as an estate pub and had a reputation for trouble at one time. It closed in 2009, according to the CAMRA beer enthusiasts’ website.

An application to reopen the building as a general grocery store and off-licence will be considered by Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee next Monday (November 4). The application has been made by E & A Premier and the applicant is listed on documents as Muhammad Emad Aslam.

A Google Maps image of the former Byards Leap pub in Daresbury Drive, Arbourthorne, Sheffield last year - locals are opposing plans to convert it into a grocery store and off-licence

The applicant wants to sell alcohol in the shop until 10.30pm six nights a week and until 9.30pm on Sundays.

A petition signed by around 80 people has been received in opposition to the plan.

The petitioners say that the neighbouring community of Manor Top “already faces significant challenges, particularly in terms of crime rates, anti-social behaviour and alcohol-related incidents.

Violence

A Google Maps image of the former Byards Leap pub in Daresbury Drive, Arbourthorne, Sheffield, from 2008, shortly before it closed

“The presence of multiple off-licences in the area has contributed to these problems, leading to concerns about public safety, the well-being of residents, and the overall quality of life in our community.”

The petition argues that another off-licence would add to the crime rate, which is higher than average, increasing the potential for violence, vandalism and public disorder.

It also highlights the impact of under-age drinking on young people and the possible danger to public safety for women, children and the elderly.

It adds: “Rather than benefiting the community, another off-licence could drive away potential investment in more positive businesses and amenities, further damaging the local economy and making the area less attractive for families and businesses.”