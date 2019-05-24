Sheffield pub could become funeral parlour

The old High Noon Hotel pub could be turned into a funeral parlour

Michael Fogg Funeral Directors wants to expand and open new premises at the former High Noon Hotel on Kilvington Avenue, Manor.

A chapel of rest would be one of the rooms created in a ‘sensitive reworking’ of the pub.

In a planning application, the funeral directors said: “The scheme involves creating a large extension to the car park at the rear of the plot of land to create spaces for the directors to carry out their professional services with adequate hearse parking space.

“The creation of the bespoke brick structure will enable a more visually pleasing outcome for all nearby residential properties along Mosborough Road in particular.

“The existing car park is currently redundant with a series of garages positioned across the area, whilst the land has become unused and in a state of disrepair.

“The new extension aims to harness the existing site entrance and layout currently on the site for the arriving hearses and staff.

“The structure will enable more usable space regarding the funeral directors in order to carry out their daily processes, in a professional setting.

“The open plan layout will enable a versatile space for the daily processes involved in funeral directing including a body stores and hearse parking spaces.”

There would be meeting rooms for visiting family members and new ‘contemplation’ spaces and a garden to provide a space for grieving relatives, while also increasing the biodiversity of the area.

The plans have received a mixed response from neighbours. One has sent a letter of objection saying: “This is situated in the middle of a residential area, next to a community centre where in which children attend, backing on to a road where there are families and young children playing. It’s not the place for a funeral home.”

Another resident says: “I object to this property being changed to a funeral directors as it is in the heart of the community and I personally do not wish to have it on my doorstep.”

But two other residents have written in support. One says: “I would much rather it be a funeral home than a pub as it’s less noise and rubbish.”

The planning department is considering the application, which can be viewed here