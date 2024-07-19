Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Pride of Place project aiming to boost the city’s economy has won £150,000 Sheffield City Council support over the next three years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project won the backing at a meeting yesterday (July 18) of the council’s economic skills and development committee. The committee heard that the funding will be matched by the private sector.

The first year’s funding has come from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund but councillors were told that the money for years two and three would have to covered by savings to council services if no outside source can be found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the committee describes Pride of Place as “a business-led forum that aims to strategically connect public, private and voluntary sectors to collaborate and harness resources to exploit economic opportunity, address societal issues and deliver long-term transformative change in Sheffield communities”.

A meeting of the Sheffield Pride of Place board, bringing together the city's business, public and voluntary sectors to help boost economic development and growth. Picture: Sheffield City Council

The Pride of Place board is chaired by Tim Roberts, chief executive of Sheffield-based building firm Henry Boot.

Its membership is made up of leaders from the city council, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, Voluntary Action Sheffield, Sheffield and District African Caribbean Community Association (SADACCA), as well as both city universities, Business in the Community and city companies.

Deprived

One of its first projects was to link up with the council’s See It Be It campaign. This aims to ensure that children and young people in the city get access to employers that can help to improve their life chances and career choices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A launch event for See It Be It was attended by 200 businesses. Initially the Pride of Place involvement has focused on 25 schools in the most deprived areas of the city.

The campaign is currently linking up city primary and secondary schools with local businesses. It will also focus on special schools, areas of high deprivation and children being educated outside mainstream schools who often miss out.

Council head of Business Sheffield, City Futures Yvonne Asquith said: “It delivers campaigns and projects in Sheffield that really change the dial in more disadvantaged communities.” She said its three priorities are economy, infrastructure and social mobility.

Coun Ibby Ullah said: “I fully support the council’s involvement in funding for the Pride of Place programme, which integrates economic opportunities for local people through the power of collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as productivity and inclusivity, this programme will help to reduce the likelihood of a young person becoming NEET – not in employment, education or training.”

Coun Tony Downing said: “Bringing the world of work to young people, these interactions, will help to strengthen the links and reduce the likelihood of young people falling through the cracks, especially those not in education, employment and training.

Thriving

“This will also contribute to the City Goals programme and we should support this wholeheartedly.”

Following the meeting, committee chair Coun Martin Smith commented: “It is our priority as a council to ensure that Sheffield has a thriving economy that benefits residents.

“We want more people to be able to use their talents, create businesses, grow careers and have more money in their pockets, and we have a responsibility to provide more opportunity for this to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Sheffield Pride of Place Board is a brilliant initiative; it brings the city’s resources and some of its most influential people together to make real change and create real opportunity. We have much to consider as a committee when making this decision.”