Reform UK have won their first seat on Sheffield City Council in a by-election in the Stocksbridge and Upper Don ward.

The by-election, which was prompted by the resignation of Sheffield Community Group councillor Julie Grocutt, saw former UKIP West Ecclesfield ward councillor John Booker make a comeback to the council after five years.

Mr Booker won with 1,789 votes, 192 ahead of LibDem candidate Stuart Andrew Shepherd, who got 1,597 votes. Labour’s Josiah Tomasz Lenton got 1,324 votes to take third place.

John Booker, who won a Sheffield City Council by-election for Reform UK in the Stocksbridge and Upper Don Ward, pictured after his victory in the early hours of June 27, 2025 | Julia Armstrong/LDRS

The new councillor said: “I’m over the moon. I’m happy that we’ve now got an alternative voice in Sheffield City Council which it needed for a long time.

“I believe in common sense, which has left this building and it needs to come back. When I was in the building before, I used to get collared all the time for using the words common sense.

“Common sense to me is what the people think.”

He gave the reasons for his victory: “We’ve galvanised public opinion. I think the Labour Party is going the way of the Conservative Party.”

Speaking alongside his brother David, he said: “Our parents are 95 years old and not in the best of health and they need the heating on. To take £600 off my parents, who have worked all their lives, I don’t think that’s fair.”

Mr Booker said he is also angry that private schools are closing because of Labour’s decision to charge VAT on fees and said that SEND children with special needs aren’t able to be looked after in schools, adding: “It’s an absolute scandal.”

He said that legal challenges are costing the government a fortune in legal advice.

“I’m not a socialist but I’ve got a social conscience,” said Mr Booker. “All I’ve ever done is help people and communities.”

Mr Booker said that when he was re-elected as a UKIP councillor, all the main parties approached him to join them and he was even offered a cabinet post but he said that was against his principles.

LibDem group leader Coun Martin Smith said: “I want to congratulate Stuart on a fantastic campaign. We’ve nearly quadrupled our vote share in 15 months.

“It’s a real shame he didn’t get in this time but he’s been a great candidate and I’m sure his time will come.”

Council and Labour group leader Coun Tom Hunt said: “The national background always meant this was going to be a challenging election. It’s much easier for some parties who only have to stand on the sidelines – being in government means you have to take decisions.

“Josiah Lenton ran a great campaign and it was a tight result. Stocksbridge and Upper Don have got two Labour councillors who are great champions for the ward.

“We will continue our work to listen to residents and put their priorities first. We are improving public transport for Stocksbridge and Upper Don.

“We are bringing in investment to create new jobs, putting money in people’s pockets and investing in our schools and the NHS.”

Full result (candidates listed in alphabetical order):

Adam James Allcroft, Yorkshire Party, 58 votes;

John Booker, Reform UK, 1,789;

Andy Davies, Green Party, 294;

Matt Dixon, Conservative Party, 332;

Josiah Tomasz Lenton, Labour Party, 1,324;

Stuart Shepherd, Liberal Democrats, 1,597;

Claire Suzanne Wraith, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, 43 votes.

Turnout: 5,437 votes (36.8%).