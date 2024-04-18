Sheffield play areas and city youth club get makeovers

Improvements to Sheffield play areas and a city youth club have been approved by Sheffield Council.
By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2024, 10:30 BST
All Saints Youth Club in Lyons Close, Grimesthorpe is to be modernised to meet the needs of groups that meet there.

Work on the building, funded by a grant from the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport’s Youth Investment Fund, will cost £707,500 in total. A £67,500 increase of a contingency fund within the project budget to £127,000 in total was agreed by a meeting of the council’s finance committee (April 16).

Councillors also agreed to spend an additional £56,600 at Thorpe Green Park in Waterthorpe. The money will pay for toddler play and safety surfacing improvements.

Improvements have been agreed to the multi-use games area at Tinsley Green, Sheffield. Image: Google Maps

Talks with local people and groups agreed on a new climbing unit aimed at toddlers and preschoolers, more park furniture such as benches and the removal of unused play equipment.

At Tinsley Green, improvements to the multi-use games area (MUGA) will now cost an additional £152,600. The artificial turf surface is in poor condition due to significant wear and has not been relaid for over 25 years, a report to the committee said.

Local consultation has taken place, resulting in extra works, including installing line markings and goal ends suitable for basketball, football and cricket. Repairs will be made to fencing and the area will be tidied up.

At Handsworth Recreation Ground, improvements costing £58,400 were agreed following talks with the local community in September 2022.

Some play equipment will be altered to be more accessible for toddlers and disabled children, the basketball area will be updated and safety surfacing will be added. The Finchwell Crescent entrance will also be upgraded.

