Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mobile phone telecommunications firm Cornerstone is seeking permission to erect a 20m-high 5G phone mast in Sheffield.

The firm has applied to Sheffield City Council for planning permission to erect the 20-metre ‘monopole’ on Stradbroke Road, Sheffield, near the road bridge over the A57 Mosborough Parkway. Cornerstone says in a letter to the council that the mast is needed to improve 5G connectivity for O2 phones.

It will be a replacement for an existing phone mast to the west of the bridge and will be on the east side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Google Maps view of the Stradbroke Road bridge over Mosborough Parkway, Sheffield where telecomms firm Cornerstone want to erect a 20m high 5g phone mast

The company says that the present site is unsuitable for the new set-up and the old mast will be removed.

The letter says: “The design is similar to the existing installation and that of the ‘other licensed operator’ to the east of the proposed site location.”

It adds that the height is required to provide the best coverage “and to allow clearance of local clutter such as buildings and trees”.

Other potential sites nearby were discounted as being too near the Trans Pennine Trail, housing or a school playing field.