Sheffield plan for 20m high 5G phone mast next to Mosborough Parkway
The firm has applied to Sheffield City Council for planning permission to erect the 20-metre ‘monopole’ on Stradbroke Road, Sheffield, near the road bridge over the A57 Mosborough Parkway. Cornerstone says in a letter to the council that the mast is needed to improve 5G connectivity for O2 phones.
It will be a replacement for an existing phone mast to the west of the bridge and will be on the east side.
The company says that the present site is unsuitable for the new set-up and the old mast will be removed.
The letter says: “The design is similar to the existing installation and that of the ‘other licensed operator’ to the east of the proposed site location.”
It adds that the height is required to provide the best coverage “and to allow clearance of local clutter such as buildings and trees”.
