Sheffield plan for 20m high 5G phone mast next to Mosborough Parkway

By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 1st Aug 2024, 14:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Mobile phone telecommunications firm Cornerstone is seeking permission to erect a 20m-high 5G phone mast in Sheffield.

The firm has applied to Sheffield City Council for planning permission to erect the 20-metre ‘monopole’ on Stradbroke Road, Sheffield, near the road bridge over the A57 Mosborough Parkway. Cornerstone says in a letter to the council that the mast is needed to improve 5G connectivity for O2 phones.

It will be a replacement for an existing phone mast to the west of the bridge and will be on the east side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for our free newsletters now

A Google Maps view of the Stradbroke Road bridge over Mosborough Parkway, Sheffield where telecomms firm Cornerstone want to erect a 20m high 5g phone mastA Google Maps view of the Stradbroke Road bridge over Mosborough Parkway, Sheffield where telecomms firm Cornerstone want to erect a 20m high 5g phone mast
A Google Maps view of the Stradbroke Road bridge over Mosborough Parkway, Sheffield where telecomms firm Cornerstone want to erect a 20m high 5g phone mast

The company says that the present site is unsuitable for the new set-up and the old mast will be removed.

The letter says: “The design is similar to the existing installation and that of the ‘other licensed operator’ to the east of the proposed site location.”

It adds that the height is required to provide the best coverage “and to allow clearance of local clutter such as buildings and trees”.

Other potential sites nearby were discounted as being too near the Trans Pennine Trail, housing or a school playing field.

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield City Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.