Sheffield pensioner hands in petition calling on Mayor Dan Jarvis to help reinstate direct bus route to Meadowhall

Residents want a bus route direct to Meadowhall from Chapeltown

Ellen Berry, aged 83 from Cowley Lane, Chapeltown, handed in a petition with 326 handwritten signatures calling for a direct service to serve Meadowhall once again.

Mrs Berry said the old service, was cut by bus bosses several years ago but felt compelled to take action after she was forced to get a taxi when the bus never arrived.

She added the changes have caused much dismay for elderly and disabled passengers.

The 83-year-old said many people from Chapeltown and surrounding areas have to change at Firth Park but often finds there isn’t suitable seating on buses for the elderly, disabled passengers and parents with prams.

Even though Chapeltown to Meadowhall is accessable via train, Mrs Berry added the station is not elderly or disabled friendly due to the station being at bridge height and the wide gap between the train and the platform.

The bus service is now served by the Stagecoach X17 which heads from Barnsley town centre to Meadowhall via the M1 completely bypassing a large chunk of north Sheffield.

Explaining why she decided to start the petition, Mrs Berry said: “I had to get a taxi with another woman one time after the bus didn’t turn up at Firth Park,” Mrs Berry said.

“I just had enough and after a conversation with a parish councillor, I decided to start a petition. I was completely amazed at the response and it’s completelty stirred people up to take action in just two weeks.

“They are hand-written signatures in shops and I know I’d have gotten more if there was a online one.

“People like me don’t want to be crossing busy roads at Firth Park and some people even have to get three buses to Meadowhall.

"This has really affected my life and it’s affected a lot of people here as well. I honestly why we can’t have a direct service again.”

Responding to the petition, Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis, said: “We all understand how important our bus services and sustainable travel is to our residents and our communties.

“In terms of the specific issues raised, we will look at those in greater detail and we’ll also instruct the officers at SYPTE to investigate these matters and to respond to you in detail at the earliest opportunity.”