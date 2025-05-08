Sheffield park playground spending plans approved

A Google Maps image of Grenoside Park in Sheffield - plans are under way to improve the children's playground

Spending agreed on improvements to Sheffield parks and sports grounds will include work to look at a new playground in Grenoside Park.

A meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee on Tuesday (May 8) agreed to spending on four projects.

The list included spending £8,200 to investigate options for the renewal of park playground. The work has already begun and is intended to be completed next month.

A report to the committee said: “The playground is dated and does not meet the expectations of local residents in terms of accessibility, inclusivity and useability for children of all ages.”

It added that the council parks and countryside wants to work in partnership with the Friends of Grenoside Park and the Local Area Committee (LAC).

The plan is for the work to be split into three phases, in order to allow the Friends group time for fundraising. First will come toddler play equipment and the lower area of the playground.

Boggy

At Hollinsend Park, £10,200 will pay for a feasibility study into the viability of creating a new circular path, plus drainage. The committee report said: “On the back of the recent improvements to the playground and tennis courts the Friends of Hollinsend, supported by ward councillors and the LAC, are keen to deliver an additional pathway to the southern aspect of the site along with drainage works as the land is currently very boggy”

The work will help to alleviate flooding to nearby properties.

Proposed work at Mount Pleasant Park in Highfield will concentrate on improvements and repairs to the cricket nets. The workwill cost £10,300.

The committee also agreed to spend £30,000 on resurfacing the artificial bowling green at Woodhouse West End Bowls Club.

The report said: “A high proportion of older people living in Woodhouse use the club to not only play bowls but to socialise. Due to the nature of the surface, play can take place all year round and attracts players from across the city.” The project will be backed by £25,000 from the Woodhouse council ward funds and £5,000 from the parks department. That is all subject to the club raising £20,000.