Sheffield park gets new play and sports facilities

By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 20th Aug 2025, 12:37 BST
A Google Maps view of Longley Park in Sheffield, which is to get new sports and play facilitiesplaceholder image
A Google Maps view of Longley Park in Sheffield, which is to get new sports and play facilities
A Sheffield park is soon to enjoy a new play and sports area.

The spending plans for Longley Park in Crowder Road, Longley involve creating a new playground for older children on the site of the current basketball court and building a new basketball and netball court on the site of the disused tennis courts.

Part of the cost of the £353,500 scheme will be covered by a £100,000 donation from the FCC Community Fund and £75,000 will come from the Veolia Environmental Trust.

The budget was approved on Monday (August 18) at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee.

Another £115,000 is being contributed from public health funds and £63,500 will come out of the Firth Park Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL). The CIL funding comes from contributions by developers as part of a legal agreement with the council when they get planning permission for new schemes and the money must be spent on projects to benefit the local area.

