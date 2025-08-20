Sheffield park gets new play and sports facilities

A Google Maps view of Longley Park in Sheffield, which is to get new sports and play facilities

A Sheffield park is soon to enjoy a new play and sports area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spending plans for Longley Park in Crowder Road, Longley involve creating a new playground for older children on the site of the current basketball court and building a new basketball and netball court on the site of the disused tennis courts.

Part of the cost of the £353,500 scheme will be covered by a £100,000 donation from the FCC Community Fund and £75,000 will come from the Veolia Environmental Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The budget was approved on Monday (August 18) at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee.

Another £115,000 is being contributed from public health funds and £63,500 will come out of the Firth Park Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL). The CIL funding comes from contributions by developers as part of a legal agreement with the council when they get planning permission for new schemes and the money must be spent on projects to benefit the local area.