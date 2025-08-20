Sheffield park gets new play and sports facilities
The spending plans for Longley Park in Crowder Road, Longley involve creating a new playground for older children on the site of the current basketball court and building a new basketball and netball court on the site of the disused tennis courts.
Part of the cost of the £353,500 scheme will be covered by a £100,000 donation from the FCC Community Fund and £75,000 will come from the Veolia Environmental Trust.
The budget was approved on Monday (August 18) at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee.
Another £115,000 is being contributed from public health funds and £63,500 will come out of the Firth Park Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL). The CIL funding comes from contributions by developers as part of a legal agreement with the council when they get planning permission for new schemes and the money must be spent on projects to benefit the local area.