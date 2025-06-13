Sheffield Palestine supporters condemn attack on twin city in West Bank

Amjad Refaie from Nablus in the West Bank of Palestine, seated, at an official reception in Sheffield Town Hall. The two cities have a friendship agreement. Picture: Sheffield Nablus Twinning Association

A Sheffield twinning association has condemned a “violent and hate-filled attack by Israeli military forces” on the Palestinian city of Nablus in the West Bank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council signed a Friendship Agreement with Nablus last year.

Sheffield Nablus Twinning Association issued a statement saying it “condemns the violent and hate-filled attack by Israeli military forces on the Palestinian City of Nablus, in the West Bank, with which Sheffield City Council has a Friendship Agreement.

“Reports suggest two Palestinians have been shot dead and many injured.” Al-Jazeera named the dead men as brothers Nidal and Khaled Umairah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report that the association has received from Nablus, also sent to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, states: “Israeli occupation forces launched a wide-scale military operation in the city of Nablus at dawn today [Tuesday, June 10], marking the largest such incursion in years. The operation is concentrated in the Old City and surrounding neighbourhoods.

“Troops spread across the city and imposed a curfew on wide areas, trapping families in their homes.

Gunfire

“They raided houses, vandalized property, stole valuables, arrested civilians, and physically assaulted others — including the elderly and minors.

“Shops were destroyed, gunfire was directed at businesses, and significant material damage was caused. In a further act of provocation, Israeli flags were hung on buildings and some homes were turned into makeshift interrogation centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This campaign appears to have no clear military goal — only to terrorize, humiliate, and crush the spirit of the residents. This ongoing assault is a blatant violation of international law and human dignity. The world must not remain silent.” The twinning association has called for:

The immediate withdrawal of occupation forces from Nablus;

Safe access for medical teams, especially for the sick, elderly, and children;

Food and humanitarian aid to reach besieged families;

An end to the attacks on civilians, the destruction of homes and shops and the theft of personal property. The news comes as Palestine supporters prepare to march tomorrow (Saturday, June 14) at 11am from Mount Pleasant Park, Abbeydale Road to Sheffield Town Hall. They are calling for an end to the genocide and starvation of the population of Gaza.

Next Tuesday, June 17, a protest starting at 11am will target the company Forged Solutions on Meadowhall Road, which makes parts for F-35 fighter jets. F-35s are used by Israeli military forces in bombing raids on Gaza.