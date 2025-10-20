Sheffield outdoor charity music event refused licence because of safety fears

A Google Maps image of Devonshire Green in Sheffield city centre

A licence was refused for a proposed charity music event on Devonshire Green next month because the organiser failed to contact police or council officials.

Plans submitted by Mati Simcox involved an evening concert Friday, November 21 for an audience of up to 499 people on the city centre green space.

The proposal was rejected by a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee on Friday (October 17). Councillors heard that there were serious concerns over how the event would be run and how public safety would be ensured.

Police licensing officers and council officials said that they had tried unsuccessfully to contact the applicant to find out more and offer advice but had got no response. The organiser was not represented at the hearing.

Catherine Jarvis of the South Yorkshire Police licensing department said that their objections were based on the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety and the protection of children from harm.

She said: “Despite several attempts to contact the applicant on phone or email, like our colleagues we have been unable to contact the organisers.”

Ms Jarvis said no event management plan had been provided which would have outlined crowd management arrangements, how the event would be controlled and how the safety of any children would be ensured.

“We don’t know the nature of music performances – certain types of genres can attract more challenging crowds,” she added.

Ms Jarvis said that an impromptu appearance by star Ed Sheeran and local young musicians outside Sheffield Town Hall earlier this year had caused some crowd issues.

She said that Friday night is a busy time for the area around Devonshire Green and it was possible that without proper control and security arrangements the event could attract considerably more people than was planned, bringing the possibility of disorder.

Coun John Booker said he has experience of running events and there would need to be bag checks around the perimeter, adding: “Nothing has been published about this at all.”

He said that left open the possibility of alcohol being brought into the event. “I don’t see how this can possibly be allowed to happen,” he said. “You’re asking for trouble.”

The committee heard that as the council is landlord for Devonshire Green it has that added responsibility to take into account. The council major events team would also expect to be involved.

The council’s environmental protection service said it had concerns over how noise would be controlled, meaning potential disturbance for neighbours.

“We would have been concerned if it was in a pub’s back garden but in the middle of town it’s very concerning,” said a representative.

Committee chair Coun David Barker said that the council encourages city centre events and encourages entrepreneurs.

He added: “We want people to be safe and secure and have fun attending these events.

“In the absence of any assurance of safety and in the absence of any engagement with people who could have helped with those arrangements, the only decision we could have come to this morning is to refuse the application.”

Council legal officer Samantha Bond said that the applicant would be notified of their right to appeal against the decision. They would need to apply to the magistrates court to do so within three weeks.