Sheffield NHS support service changes see positive outcome for patients

The Step-Down service moved from Wainwright Crescent, Richmond, to Beech, an unused facility on the Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust’s Lightwood Lane site in July 2022. The issue was discussed at a meeting of Sheffield Council’s health scrutiny sub-committee (March 15).

The service helps with the rehabilitation of patients who are discharged from the trust’s in-patient mental health wards, helping them to move back into the community.

A report to the committee said: “The purpose of the move was to provide significantly improved facilities that are safe, dignified, fit for purpose and suited to the delivery of modern care and support in shared facilities.

The Beech centre that houses the Step-Down service for Sheffield NHS patients leaving hospital who need extra support has been refurbished to a high standard. Picture: Sheffield Council

“The main aim of the Step-Down service was to provide a safe place where individuals could continue to focus on themselves and their recovery and rebuild their confidence.

“Through building on strengths and offering practical support with daily living skills such as shopping, medication, budgeting, cooking and self-care, the service supports individuals to make a transition back to the community from hospital as smooth as possible.”

The decision to move was made as the environment at Wainwright Crescent was deemed to be very poor and did not support the type of service needed. Beech had already been refurbished and furnished to a high standard with design and layout supporting users’ safety, privacy and dignity.

The committee heard that feedback from the 15 staff and 21 service users was very positive, lengths of stay had reduced and infection control concerns addressed.

Committee chair Coun Ruth Milsom asked if the new facilities had helped to reduce the length of stay and was told yes and it was also down to a stable group of staff with a positive approach.