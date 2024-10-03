Sheffield neighbourhood plea for parking restrictions to stop commuters leaving their cars all day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield residents have made a plea for a parking permit scheme to overcome the issue of commuters parking on their streets and walking into the city centre.

The petition, which was signed by six people online, was formally presented to a meeting of Sheffield City Council today (October 2). It called for a residents’ parking scheme in Crookes “to encourage others who park on our street to use public transport”.

It referred to “particular issues on Forres Road, Nairn Street and Lydgate Lane”.

A Google Maps image of Forres Road, Crookes, part of the Sheffield neighbourhood where residents are asking for a parking permit scheme to stop commuters parking there all day

“People who park their cars and then walk into town are causing congestion and problems for actual residents to find a parking space on their own road,” said the petition.

It added: “This problem has been going on for a long time. Ever since Broomhill was parking permitted, this has caused people who are not willing to pay to use on-street parking to park further out of the city. They leave their vehicles all day, leaving little on-street parking for the residents of Crookes to park their vehicles.

Expensive

“We pay high rents and mortgages to live in this area, but already competitive parking spaces are taken up by people visiting the area and leaving their cars for hours on end.”

Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, responded: “We do fully understand the frustrations that you and many other people across the city have when it comes to parking.”

He said that Crookes and Crosspool ward councillors Minesh Parekh and Ruth Milsom have been gathering information and liaising with council officers about how to deal with the issue.

Coun Miskell said that introducing a parking scheme is expensive at around £500,000 and the council has to take into account that introducing a scheme in a small area can simply move the problem elsewhere.

He said that council officers are liaising with large employers to encourage workers to use active and sustainable transport. Improving public transport is key to that.

He welcomed the moves of South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard to first take over the trams and also move towards public ownership of buses. That will give more control over timetables and fares.