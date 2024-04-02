Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In total, 12 cases of measles in Sheffield were confirmed in the outbreak. The UK Health Security Agency said that the vaccinations provided in a school in the north of the city prevented further waves of cases.

The issue was discussed last week (March 28) at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s health and wellbeing board. The unnamed school was praised for providing a trusted space where parents and carers felt confident to get their children vaccinated.

Ruth Granger, city council consultant in public health and lead on infectious diseases, said that measles is preventable through the MMR vaccine in childhood. “It can have serious health implications for children but as well as that it can cause massive disruption to health services by having to identify people who have been contacts or staff being off work.”

A measles outbreak in Sheffield was tackled by encouraging more children to get the MMR vaccine. Picture: NHS Inform

She said that there have been repeated outbreaks elsewhere in the country. The outbreak in Sheffield last November was linked to a nursery that is part of a school.

The city is still a long way from the World Health Organisation’s recommendation of 95 per cent vaccination levels, currently standing at 86 per cent, said Ms Granger. She said that lower levels are linked to areas of high social and economic deprivation.

“I think we have to acknowledge this is a really tough job trying to increase vaccination, we’ve got lots of colleagues who’ve been at this for a very long time,” said Ms Granger.

She thanked the school’s staff for their help and acknowledged that healthcare work isn’t their ‘day job’.

North Sheffield GP and board member Dr Leigh Sorsbie said: “It’s not just about vaccine uptake, it’s about the way people have to live in multi-generation families, often in very crowded conditions, and it’s much easier for infectious diseases to be transmitted.

“I am really pleased that there is a lot of work happening in north Sheffield.”