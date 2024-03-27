Sheffield man frustrated by 13-year fight to reinstate pedestrianised area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Lipka said that he has been frustrated by a series of promises made by Sheffield City Council to do something about the precinct outside the Zest Centre. He said that the area was closed off to traffic to make an area where people enjoyed sitting and socialising until a car knocked over one of the bollards.

Vehicles have long taken advantage of the gap to use the area to park in, said David. He said that a tree has also been damaged by drivers manoeuvring and had to be replaced several times and a bench was destroyed.

A bench that was put up around the tree by a local person was also taken down, said David.

David Lipka next to a tree in Upperthorpe precinct, Sheffield that he says has been replaced several times because of car damage. He wants the area pedestrianised properly. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

David, who has been pursuing the issue since 2011, said that he cannot understand why the work has not been done to replace the bollard as the money is already available. He said that it adds to a feeling that the area has been neglected or ignored by the council.

In response to an approach for information, a council spokesperson said that a plan is now under way to install a new bollard.

David said: “I’ve been to Cabinet in the Community, community assemblies and LACs (Local Area Committees). I’ve been to all those meetings and stood up and been told by politicians ‘this is a really important area for us’, they are caring for the environment.

David Lipka's picture of a tree in Upperthorpe precinct, Sheffield. He said a resident put the bench in place to protect the tree from damage by motorists but it was removed

“I’ve had meetings with councillors going back to (former council leader) Julie Dore. It’s almost like the people of Upperthorpe don’t matter.”

David added: “I’m at the end of my tether. So many words from so many politicians who tell me it’s important but they don’t do anything about it.”

David said that there is £60,000 earmarked for the precinct in the Community Infrastructure Levy, a pot of money levied by councils on developers in order to pay for community improvements.

A tree at Upperthorpe precinct, Sheffield which has had a bench added to it by a member of the public. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

If the area was made safe again, people would once more gather for a chat and enjoy being outdoors and meeting other people. He said that had proved a popular spot and locals he has spoken to would welcome it.

It would also help to tackle issues of air quality and make people feel safer to walk and cycle in the area, David believes, as well as improving safety for children on their way to and from school.

He said it is even more frustrating as the council is talking about creating low-traffic neighbourhoods and encouraging more drivers out of their cars as part of its move towards achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

“All the things we’re told are important don’t seem to matter round here,” David concluded.

He said he is not asking the earth: “A nice little community space, instead of a car park. There is already free car parking all around which is never full.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “Upperthorpe precinct is well used by lots of people who use the Zest Centre, local shops and health services that surround it.