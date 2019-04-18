Sheffield Lib Dem leader standing in Euro elections

The Leader of Sheffield Liberal Democrats has been selected as a candidate in the European elections.

Coun Shaffaq Mohammed is the lead candidate on the Lib Dems list for Yorkshire and Humber, which gives him a greater chance of being elected than his colleagues.

Coun Mohammed is also the Lib Dem Parliamentary candidate for Sheffield Hallam, where he will stand against sitting Labour MP Paul Blomfield.

The European elections are due to take place on May 23 and the Lib Dems say they will fight as an “unapologetically pro-European party” and will campaign hard for a People’s Vote with an option to remain in the EU.

Coun Moahmmed said: “Let’s face it, Brexit is a national embarrassment. Both Labour and the Conservatives have failed to find a way forward, that’s why I’ve been campaigning to give people the final say on Brexit.

“Yorkshire and the Humber is an outward looking region that has historic links as an exporter to Europe. I want to use the position as an MEP to build upon these historic links to benefit our region.

“During the 2016 referendum I campaigned tirelessly to remain within the European Union. Since then, I have continued to argue that the best deal available is the one we currently have and has served our country for the past 40 years.

“Every vote cast for the Liberal Democrats will be in support of giving people the final say on any Brexit deal that Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn agree to behind closed doors in Westminster.”

Lord Mayor Magid Magid and his fellow Green councillor Alison Teal have also put their names forward to be MEP candidates.

Labour and the Conservatives have yet to release the names of their MEP candidates.