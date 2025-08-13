Sheffield leisure centre rebuilding or refurbishment plan set to move ahead

A Google Maps image of the entrance to Springs Leisure Centre on East Bank Road, Arbourthorne, Sheffield

A £1.1m scheme to plan new facilities at a Sheffield leisure centre is up for decision next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spending would fund proposals to update Springs Leisure Centre on East Bank Road, Arbourthorne. The centre has been run on behalf of the council by Everyone Active since January.

Feasibility, design and survey works will focus on options to either refurbish the leisure centre or demolish it and build a new centre on the same site or adjacent to the current building.

The cost of the preferred option can then be worked out.

The council website says that the plans will include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New health and fitness gyms;

Six-lane, 25m main swimming pools and teaching pools;

A five-court sports hall;

Wellbeing spas and health suites;

Studio spaces for group fitness classes;

Soft play facilities for families;

Modern cafés and social spaces;

Wet and dry changing facilities;

Ample parking, including accessible spaces and cycle parking;

An indoor bowls hall is also being considered.

The centre will also provide NHS services such as healthy weight support, smoking cessation programmes and physical rehab.

The spending plan is being considered by a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee on Monday (August 18). This work will determine the preferred option to take forward and work out the estimated cost.

The work will take into account how any scheme could reduce operational costs and increase the sustainability of the facilities. Feasibility plans and the concept for a design should be complete by September 2025 and the estimated completion date for the project is February 2028.