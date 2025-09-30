Sheffield gym organises event celebrating its diverse community and opposition to racism

Boxing training during a family fun day at Syd's Gym in Darnall, Sheffield, which celebrated the diverse community in the area. Pictures supplied by Adeel Zahman

Hundreds of residents came together in Darnall at an event intended to celebrate the strength of their Sheffield community and send a powerful message of unity in the face of rising far-right hostility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, held at Syd’s Gym on Darnall Road in Darnall, brought neighbours of all ages and backgrounds together with free boxing, cultural activities, food stalls and entertainment for children.

Families enjoyed face painting, games and shared meals while local organisations showcased the area’s diversity and resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebration challenged the negative stereotypes often associated with the area, said the organisers. It highlighted Darnall as proud, vibrant and united.

A family fun day at Syd's Gym in Darnall, Sheffield, which celebrated the diverse community in the area. Pictures supplied by Adeel Zahman

The car park was covered in flags reflecting the diverse communities of Sheffield.

Coun Zahira Naz, who represents Darnall ward on Sheffield City Council, attended the event.

She said: “I see comments on social media about our area and it’s always negative. But the truth is, we are a proud, multicultural and diverse community – and we love where we live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A family fun day at Syd's Gym in Darnall, Sheffield, which celebrated the diverse community in the area. Pictures supplied by Adeel Zahman

“In times like this, we stand together and show that our strength comes from our unity. I thank all the team for making this happen. ”

Oleksandr Pohodin, who comes from Ukraine and runs the Pohodin Boxing Academy, said: “Boxing brings everyone together from all backgrounds, provides respect and discipline.

“Events like this are important to highlight the love and unity we have in Darnall and Sheffield.”

Organisers and volunteers included Adeel, Patrick Meleady, Aasim and Joanna, Fezaan and Dean. Local partners included Pohodin Boxing, YUMA Elite, Vision 313, Freddy’s Pizza Darnall, Inner City Healers, Sheffield Stand Up To Racism and Welcoming Cultures.