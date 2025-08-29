Sheffield Greens oppose disability benefit cuts and call for “fair, just and progressive” tax system

Coun Angela Argenzio, chair of Sheffield City Council's adult health and social care committee. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

Sheffield Green councillors are opposing government cuts to disability benefits, demanding the council outlines its objections to government ministers.

They are calling for a “fair, just and progressive taxation system where those with the broadest shoulders take the greatest burden”.

Green councillors are putting forward their opposition to a government bill at a meeting of Sheffield City Council on Wednesday (September 3). Their motion will be proposed by group deputy leader Coun Marieanne Elliot and seconded by group leader Coun Angela Argenzio.

Sheffield City Council member Coun Marieanne Elliot. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

The motion says that “the government’s intention to cut benefits for disabled people and carers with their Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill shows a worrying intention to penalise people facing the most disadvantage, both in and out of work”.

It adds that disabled people have the right to live with dignity and respect and the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is intended to help with the extra daily costs of living with a disability.

The motion says that government changes will also affect unpaid carers. If the person they care for no longer qualifies for PIP this will affect their eligibility for Carer’s Allowance.

Hardship

It adds: “Disabled people and carers must not be made to pay the price for a broken and underfunded care system when removing essential support will deepen hardship and cost more in the long run.”

The motion calls on the council to look at rolling out an income maximisation pilot scheme pioneered by the council’s South Local Area Committee citywide.

It says the country “needs a fair, just and progressive taxation system where those with the broadest shoulders take the greatest burden”.

Widespread criticism and campaigning against the Bill forced the government to partially climb down on its plans, the motion says, but it voices concern that some Sheffield MPs still voted in favour.

The motion says that creating more hardship will increase the demand for the Household Support Fund, food banks and other vital support, as well as advice services.

If the motion is passed, council chief executive Kate Josephs would forward a copy of it to the Prime Minister, Chancellor of the Exchequer and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.