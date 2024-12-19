Sheffield foster care service “doing quite well” on numbers of carers

Sheffield is “doing quite well” with the number of foster carers it has recruited recently, councillors have been told.

By the end of March this year, the city had a total of 261 foster carer households, a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s education, children and families policy committee heard yesterday. Becky Towle, assistant director in children’s social care, presented an annual report on the service.

The report said the service had recruited a total of 45 new foster carers, 12 of whom were mainstream fostering households plus 33 connected carers households – where the foster carers are already known to a child. Of the total, 213 are mainstream fostering households and 48 are connected carers.

The report said that in 2023/24, 953 children and young people were in care at some point and 105 were unaccompanied asylum-seeking children (UASC).

The report added: “At the end of the reporting year, there was a population of 649 children in care, 63 of whom were UASC. This is a slight decrease from the previous year when 656 children were placed in care.

“Of the 649 children, 36 (5.5%) were aged under 1 year; 76 (11%) were aged 1-4 years; 91 (14.02%) were aged 5 to 9 years; 240 (36.98%) were aged 10 to 15 years and 206 (31.74%) were aged 16 plus.

Kinship

“Of these 649 children, 424 (65.3%) were in fostering placements, 299 (46.1%) children were in mainstream fostering placements and 125 (19.3%) were in kinship placements.” Kinship placements can involve a child’s extended family or friends.

The service is looking at four main future improvements. The first is a comprehensive review of the fostering service, engaging interested groups including foster carers and social workers, to understand areas for improvement. A specialist foster carer hub may also be set up to look at issues including specialist foster carers and ways to recruitment and support them.

The fostering service will test moves to offer interest-free loans or grants for foster carers needing larger homes or home adaptations.

The other aim is to “develop peer support groups and professional networks to enhance foster carers’ well-being and job satisfaction”.

The report concluded: “By addressing these key areas, Sheffield will be well-positioned to create a more effective, efficient, and flexible fostering service, ultimately reducing costs and improving outcomes for children.”

Ms Towle told councillors: “We’ve recruited more foster carers and are doing quite well relative to other regions.” She said it was important to have a range of carers to match children up with appropriate people on issues including age and culture.