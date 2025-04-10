Sheffield footpath to be closed and replaced to make way for university research facility
Members of Sheffield City Council’s planning committee agreed (April 8) to apply to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for a public paths stopping up order for the footpath linking Clarkehouse Road and Dorset Street in Broomhall.
The seven-minute meeting heard from highways officer Mark Reeder that an objection had been made by a member of the public, on the grounds that the replacement path was dangerous, muddy and unlit.
They said it also often blocked at the Dorset Street end by fly-tipping and at the time of writing there was discarded waste including multiple large yellow refuse bins marked ‘clinical waste’.
Mr Reeder said that the objector seemed to be referring to a path that runs through a nearby nature reserve and is not a public right of way, rather than the new one that the University of Sheffield would provide as a replacement.
This would be properly paved and lit and maintained by the university.
However, as efforts to contact the objector have met with no further response, their objection still stands. Therefore, legally the proposal must be referred to the Secretary of State.
Members unanimously agreed to the proposal.
The planning application approved last year involves the demolition of buildings and erection of a three-storey teaching and research facility for SITraN (Sheffield Institute for Translational Neuroscience), part of the University of Sheffield.
SITraN conducts research into medical conditions affecting the brain and nervous system, such as motor neurone disease, multiple sclerosis, strokes, Parkinson’s disease and dementia.
A report to the council last year said: “The proposal is to demolish the poorer quality buildings along the site’s south-western boundary and construct a new replacement three-storey building linked to SITraN via a glazed linking annex for use as an extension to the existing SITraN facilities.
“The linking annex will sever the stepped footpath link between Glossop Road and Dorset Street (protected by condition) but the applicant proposes to form a new stepped footpath link along the site’s southwestern boundary to provide the same connection but on a more legible and better quality route.”
