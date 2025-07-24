Sheffield Endcliffe Park children’s amusements can continue to bring fun for two more summers

By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2025, 14:32 BST
A Google Maps image of Endcliffe Park in Sheffield, showing the Hunters Bar roundabout entrance
A Google Maps image of Endcliffe Park in Sheffield, showing the Hunters Bar roundabout entrance
The firm running amusements in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield can continue bringing fun to city children for the next two summers after its licence was extended.

A meeting of Sheffield City Council’s charity trustee sub-committee yesterday (July 23) agreed to grant a new licence to Jon Pullin’s Amusements of Sheffield Ltd until November 30, 2026.

Ruth Bell, council head of parks and countryside, said that the current licence had actually expired on April 30 but admitted that this had been missed by staff due to “human error”. She proposed extending the current licence and then beginning work next year to put it out to tender again, with a view to starting operation on December 1, 2026.

Coun Douglas Johnson said that extending the licence would give valuable support to a small business and ensure that the rides would be in place for the busiest time of year in the school holidays.

The issue was discussed by the committee because the park is owned by a charitable trust with the aim of providing ‘public walks and pleasure grounds’ to the people of Sheffield.

The council is sole trustee of the charity, one of many related to parks and open spaces in the city.

