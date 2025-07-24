Sheffield Endcliffe Park children’s amusements can continue to bring fun for two more summers
A meeting of Sheffield City Council’s charity trustee sub-committee yesterday (July 23) agreed to grant a new licence to Jon Pullin’s Amusements of Sheffield Ltd until November 30, 2026.
Ruth Bell, council head of parks and countryside, said that the current licence had actually expired on April 30 but admitted that this had been missed by staff due to “human error”. She proposed extending the current licence and then beginning work next year to put it out to tender again, with a view to starting operation on December 1, 2026.
Coun Douglas Johnson said that extending the licence would give valuable support to a small business and ensure that the rides would be in place for the busiest time of year in the school holidays.
