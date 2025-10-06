Sheffield councillors unite to call for an end to two-child benefit cap to help tackle poverty

Coun Fran Belbin, deputy leader of Sheffield City Council, who served on the Sheffield Poverty Truth Commission. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

The work of a Sheffield commission on how to tackle poverty has been welcomed by city councillors who also called for the government to lift the two-child benefit cap.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield Poverty Truth Commission was discussed at the latest monthly full meeting of Sheffield City Council (October 1). The organisation began work in September 2024 and Sheffielders with direct experience of poverty served as community commissioners.

They worked alongside civic commissioners, who represented organisations including the city council, South Yorkshire Police and the city’s health, education and business sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The commission, which focused on three areas of early years and children, mental health and the system, will present its findings on October 16, councillors heard.

Coun Robert Reiss proposing a LibDem amendment to a motion about Sheffield Poverty Truth Commission at a meeting of Sheffield City Council on October 1, 2025. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

A motion about the commission was proposed by Labour councillors Fran Belbin and Nabeela Mowlana. It stated that one in four people in Sheffield live in poverty, which is above the national average and includes 24 per cent of children.

Both the motion and amendments from other parties called for the government to lift the two-child cap on benefits. The government is set to announce a child poverty strategy this autumn, in time for the next Budget.

Solutions

Coun Belbin, who was a civic commissioner, said that community commissioners are “at the absolute heart” of the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Green Party Coun Maroof Raouf speaking during a debate on Sheffield Poverty Truth Commission at a meeting of Sheffield City Council on October 1, 2025. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

“They’re the people whose direct experience of poverty informs everything we’ve worked on – deciding what themes to focus on, guiding our thinking on whether the various solutions and approaches we considered will really make any difference to people impacted by poverty.”

Coun Belbin said: “We don’t have all the levers at our disposal – the motion also draws attention to some of the elements that need to be part of a national poverty strategy – but there are things we can do locally to improve and empower.”

She said that the commission heard that too often systems and processes add to people’s problems rather than supporting them. “When people receive letters they can’t make sense of; when they arrive at an appointment, having walked into town because they can’t afford the bus fare, only to be told they need to go to another one somewhere else on a different day.

“When they have to repeat their story over and over to different services, retraumatising themselves in the process – none of this helps them to deal with the challenges they are facing or helps them to escape the trap of poverty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that services and staff training must be co-designed with people using them in order to become more impactful.

Affluent

Coun Mowlana said that there is a 10-year life expectancy gap between people living in her ward of Park and Arbourthorne and more affluent areas of the city. She said “we cannot be a city of two halves”, adding that is why the work of the commission matters so deeply.

“But local action alone cannot be enough,” said Coun Mowlana, “we must also be honest about national policies that drive poverty in our city – chief among them is the two-child benefit cap.

“This policy penalises children for simply being a third born and it is one of the biggest drivers of child poverty in the UK today. Removing it would lift hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty overnight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A LibDem amendment was proposed by Couns Robert Reiss and Sophie Crossthorn. It said that “poverty exists in all parts of the city, including in more prosperous areas, and risks going unaddressed by purely ward-based interventions”.

The amendment also criticised the government for not lifting the two-child benefit cap “despite repeated calls from charities and politicians” and said that the government’s Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill will push more disabled people into poverty.

Coun Reiss said that a real-terms cut to adult skills funding announced by the education secretary will also affect people.

Billionaires

He said that poverty is also hidden behind the frontages of some Edwardian houses in beautiful tree-lined city streets, as well as in deprived areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Reiss said that the report might be hard reading, adding “it is deeply important that we take it to heart”. He accused Labour of being the party of “do as we say, not what we do”.

A Green amendment was put forward by Coun Maroof Raouf, seconded by Coun Paul Turpin. It argued that the incomes of millionaires and billionaires are largely unaffected by the government.

It added: “This country needs a fair, just and progressive taxation system where those with the broadest shoulders take the greatest burden.”

The amendment voiced concern about pensioners’ winter fuel payments, the two-child benefit cap and benefits for people with disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Raouf said: “Poverty in parts of Sheffield is like a slow-burning house fire – filling rooms with smoke, choking opportunity and leaving desperate families gasping for air whilst the Labour Party walks past, shutting every window as they go along.

“Hundreds in Nether Edge and Sharrow live in hardship – these aren’t numbers, they’re my neighbours, they’re my classmates and they’re my colleagues.” He said they are wonderful people failed by a system that should have protected them and said austerity was a choice of ‘red and blue governments’.

Coun Raouf added: “Let’s be absolutely clear – the two-child benefit cap is a cruel, punitive policy that punishes children for the circumstances of their birth.

“Labour’s refusal to scrap it is indefensible.” He said it must be ended immediately.