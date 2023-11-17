Women from across Sheffield and Labour councillors have come together to organise a fundraiser for Gaza that netted more than £20k.

A group of volunteers organised a Charity Family Day Fundraiser to support the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Palestine at the Verdon Recreation Centre in Burngreave.

Food was served and activities included face painting and henna tattoos. Locals turned out in large numbers and donated cash towards the cause.

One of the lead organisers, Samea Mohammed, said: “People across the world are watching the horrors in Gaza and the killing of so many children and innocent people. We organised this event to send all those affected a message – we haven’t forgotten you!

“We felt that this was the least we could do.”

Coun Zahira Naz, who represents Darnall ward on Sheffield City Council, said: “I’m proud that the people of Sheffield have come together in solidarity to donate money, products and essentials towards the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“Sheffielders are known for their generosity and I would like to express my gratitude to all the volunteers for their huge efforts in organising the fundraiser!

“This event was organised by a passionate group of volunteers who have worked tirelessly to ensure the day ran smoothly.”

Coun Naz said that the city’s Grand Mosque in Grimesthorpe had previously organised a fundraiser which raised £13,000. Their volunteers also helped to support and co-ordinate the Burngreave event.

A representative of the mosque said: “We are deeply moved and inspired by the extraordinary unity and compassion shown by people from all backgrounds and walks of life at the recent fundraiser at Verdon Recreational Centre in Burngreave .

“Witnessing such a diverse and inclusive gathering, all united for a common cause, truly exemplified the strength and beauty of our community. It was a poignant reminder that despite our differences, we share a common humanity and the power to make a positive impact when we stand together.

“This event has not only provided vital support to those in need but has also strengthened the bonds within our own community, filling us with hope and gratitude.”

Latifa Asker, a young woman who volunteered to do glitter tattoos, said: “It was so heartwarming to witness the solidarity of the Sheffield community, we united to create an event in support of the people of Palestine. From homemade cakes to contributions from many local businesses, we successfully raised an incredible amount of money.

“I am so proud and grateful to be part of such a compassionate and supportive community.”

One of the lead organisers, Diane Haimeed, added: “It was an amazing community event bringing women and children from all parts of Sheffield, creating unity and solidarity for our Palestinian brothers and sisters. Thank you to The Grand Mosque for all their support.”

Coun Abtisam Mohamed, who represents Firth Park ward, said: “It was amazing to see so many businesses and locals donate, and so many women bring an incredible range of dishes. We raised over £20k and donations are still being made. Thank you to each and everyone who made the event a success!”

All proceeds will go to the As-Salaam Foundation, a non-profit organisation based in Sheffield.

The foundation is running an emergency appeal for Gaza, where the UN says 1.5 million residents have been displaced, as part of its work, providing emergency aid packs, as well as ongoing projects giving family support and winter warmth aid.