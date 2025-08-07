Sheffield councillors grant extra powers to top officials to agree spending of up to £250,000

Senior Sheffield council officials will now be able to approve some spending plans of up to £250,000 without going before a council meeting.

The decision was made yesterday (August 6) at an extraordinary meeting of Sheffield City Council’s economic development, skills and culture policy committee.

Council director of economy, skills and culture, Diana Buckley, said the decision relates to a £6.6m Project Feasibility Fund, set up in 2022 with Gainshare funding from South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority.

It enables the council and partner organisations to put together business cases for outside grant funding for projects which support economic development.

Until now, powers delegated to the executive director for City Futures and director of finance and commercial services only covered bids that would cost up to £50,000.

Ms Buckley said that waiting for approval for spending until it could be brought before the committee presented difficulties in cases where funding proposals by outside organisations had to meet tight deadlines which did not line up with the committee meetings cycle.

Closed

She said it has caused some difficulties but has the potential to see funding bids being missed altogether.

Councillors also heard in closed session about the two specific projects, which were approved. The documents relating to them were restricted from viewing by the public or press because they are commercially sensitive.

A report to the committee said that the council has been working closely with the organisations, which have been through due diligence processes. It added: “If successful, the business cases developed could secure millions in match funding for the capital phase of the project, and strengthen the delivery of economic and social outcomes in the medium term”.

Coun Mary Lea commented that one bid was related to the extended Olympic Legacy Park development in Attercliffe but was not geographically that close and asked why. She was told she needed to ask for more information in the closed session.

Committee deputy chair Coun Ibby Ullah asked how the committee could have its input into the decision-making.

Coun Barbara Masters said: “I’d like to think that the officers would report to somebody like the chair of the appropriate committees before it is finalised, and if it is possible then for us to be informed informally afterwards.”

Future

Coun Henry Nottage asked how often outside organisations have asked for funding in excess of £50,000 and was told by Ms Buckley that the two proposals being discussed were the first.

She said that only internal council funding applications for projects such as the Harmony Works music education project in the Castlegate area and proposals to determine the future of the Graves Building, which houses the Central Library, have exceeded the £50,000 limit until now.

Coun Lea said that under the previous cabinet system of council governance, all such decisions delegated to individual councillors were then published. She asked what else could be put in place.

Committee members agreed to grant authority to the executive director for City Futures, in consultation with the director of finance and commercial services, to approve any external grant agreements to the maximum threshold of £250,000, specifically for the purposes of the delivery of a Project Feasibility Fund project.

They approved an amendment that such decisions would also be made in consultation with the committee chair, deputy chair and political group spokesperson.