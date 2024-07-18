Sheffield councillors call for urgent action to tackle NHS and social care emergency

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A call has been made for a health emergency to be declared in Sheffield as NHS patients struggle to see a GP or dentist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Sophie Thornton proposed a motion calling for better NHS and social care funding at a meeting of Sheffield City Council yesterday (July 17). The motion was seconded by her LibDem colleague Coun Will Sapwell, who is an NHS anaesthetist.

Their motion said that the NHS and social care system “face multiple crises of access, staff retention, long waiting times, missed targets and poor outcomes”. It said that in 2023, almost 900,000 GP appointments in Sheffield took place more than two weeks after booking, representing 24% of all appointments that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motion said that NHS primary care providers have not been given the funding to employ more GPs, leaving qualified doctors facing unemployment. It also pointed to a “national dentistry crisis” as increasing numbers of practitioners leave the NHS.

Coun Will Sapwell told Sheffield City Council that working in the NHS has been "awful" for the past couple of years. Picture: Sheffield LibDems

In addition, short staffing of Sheffield Adult Autism and Neurodivergent Service (SAANS) is causing “astronomical wait times for ADHD assessments”.

Increasing demand for adult health and social care services led to a budget overspend, the motion pointed out. This was greatly reduced in 2023/24 by one-off government funding with no guarantee that this will continue in 2024/25.

Crisis

The LibDems called for cross-party collaboration locally and nationally to seek long-term agreement on funding and provision of social care and “an emergency health and care budget to put this national crisis at the top of the new government’s agenda”.

Sheffield City Council member Sophie Thornton has called for action on what she said is an NHS and social care emergency. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

Coun Thornton said: “People can’t access services. This is what this is about. We’ve declared a climate emergency, a nature emergency, and now it’s time to give urgency to the emergency that we have in health and social care.

“If people need a GP appointment they can’t get one or they might be waiting for weeks, never mind trying to access an assessment for ADHD or autism or to get to a dentist.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that many people have had the same experience as Coun Kurtis Crossland, being bumped off dentist’s NHS lists for missing one appointment. She said he was delayed when the bus didn’t arrive and many people can’t afford to book a taxi to avoid public transport issues.

New health secretary Wes Streeting. Photo: Getty Images

Coun Thornton said the issues should have been mentioned in the first King’s Speech under the new Labour government on Wednesday.

Coun Sapwell said: “Working in the NHS has been difficult for a while now but this past couple of years have been genuinely awful. Patients are suffering and staff are burning out, so I agree with Wes (new health secretary Wes Streeting), the NHS does feel broken.

Ridiculous

“We in the NHS are sick of being the political football. We will not tolerate talk with no action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that the general election results show that the public expect Labour, the LibDems and Greens “to work together to fix the country and health is at the top of their agenda.”

Coun Sapwell said there is a “ridiculous situation where fully qualified GPs are facing unemployment in Sheffield whilst patients are struggling”. He criticised Labour councillors for their intention to vote against part of the motion which called for a review of the relevant NHS rules.

The motion was passed, with amendments from both Labour and the Greens.

Labour called for a cross-party consensus on the need for the creation of a national care service and recruitment to end “dentistry deserts”. A Green amendment unsuccessfully advocated a wealth tax of 1% on assets over £10 million and 2% on assets over £1 billion to raise £50-70 billion to address the crisis.

Greens won support for public funding for trusted voluntary sector organisations taking NHS referrals such as domestic abuse counselling services and immediate negotiations on a new NHS dental contract to ensure that dentists are paid properly.