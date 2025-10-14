Sheffield councillor supports union action to get Sheffield Wednesday staff pay and calls for fan ownership

Hillsborough Stadium

A Sheffield councillor has spoken in support of trade union action by Sheffield Wednesday staff over non-payment of wages and said that the club should be owned by its fans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trade union Unite announced last week (October 9) that membership has “rocketed” at the Hillsborough club following owner Dejphon Chansiri’s repeated failure to pay the club’s non-football staff their full wages.

The union said that the club’s workers received £1,000 wages in September instead of their full pay packet. Low-paid staff are having to take out loans or borrow from family to cover their bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star reported that the club said on Friday that it expects to be able to pay staff the remainder of their September wages no later than today, Tuesday (October 14).

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said on Thursday: “Unite will do everything in its power, industrially and legally, to ensure these workers get their wages. Dejphon Chansiri has millions at his disposal, these workers do not – his behaviour is disgusting.

“He needs to pay his staff and sell this well-loved club and community asset to a buyer who can run it properly as a matter of urgency.”

Hardship

Unite regional officer Daniel Gawthorpe said: “These workers have had enough. They totally dedicated to the club but their loyalty is being taken advantage of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People are facing real financial hardship but Chansiri seems to expect them to live on fresh air because of their love for Wednesday. Unite will not let this stand.”

Coun Minesh Parekh, a Labour and Co-operative Party councillor for the Crookes and Crosspool ward, said: “As a proud member of Unite, I’m glad that my union are taking action against Dejphon Chansiri. But it should never have been allowed to come to this.

“It’s outrageous that he’s still even allowed to own SWFC and that the government has not intervened. His continued failure to pay workers – a textbook case of wage theft – should itself be enough to force him out.

“Going forwards, we need to move beyond hoping millionaires or billionaires might save buy the club and save it and look to fan ownership to put the club back on track.”