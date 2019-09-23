Sheffield councillor selected to fight General Election
A Sheffield councillor has been chosen to stand as a Parliamentary candidate in the next General Election.
Gleadless councillor Paul Turpin will be Sheffield Green Party’s prospective Parliamentary candidate for Heeley constituency.
The sitting MP is Labour’s Louise Haigh, who had a 13,828 majority at the last election.
Coun Turpin said he was thrilled to be selected. He has lived in the Heeley constituency for 20 years and is married with two young children.
After growing up in a single parent family on a northern council estate, he made Sheffield his home. He says he joined the Green Party in 2014 after feeling compelled to do something to build a future for his children.
“I despair at the state of politics in our country. In-fighting and self-interest has driven us into a dead end.
“With the poor getting poorer, the rich getting richer and a growing number of people feeling like their needs and opinions are being ignored, our electoral system leaves millions of people with wasted votes, it creates distrust in politicians and keeps the same old types in power.
“Government isn’t taking the climate crisis seriously. Politicians from every party jump on the bandwagon to win votes but have little understanding of what it means.
“The Government should have been acting on climate change 20 years ago when The Green Party was already speaking out about it.
“I want to stand for what matters, to be a voice for the people. I will stand up for Green politics, having decisions made as locally as possible, genuinely protecting our environment and fighting for our future.”