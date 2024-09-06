Sheffield Council unites to condemn “abhorrent and shameful” far right violence and racism

The lord mayor of Sheffield and the leader of the city council have voiced their condemnation of far-right riots that took place around the country and in Rotherham.

A full meeting of Sheffield City Council on Wednesday (September 4) also passed motions that condemned the “divisive rhetoric” of politicians and the media that stigmatise asylum seekers and refugees and called for unity against racism and Islamophobia. Councillors of all parties spoke out against violence and racism during the debate.

Lord Mayor Coun Jayne Dunn and council leader Coun Tom Hunt both praised the response of Sheffielders who came out on the streets to oppose threats of far right and racist violence and stressed that the city’s diversity is its strength.

They both said they were proud that Sheffield is a City of Sanctuary and seen as a safe haven.

Lord Mayor of Sheffield Coun Jayne Dunn said at a city council meeting that recent far right violence was "abhorrent and shameful". Picture: LDRS

They also praised council staff, faith and voluntary sector groups for their work to help people feel safe and applauded the work of the police and criminal justice system.

Coun Dunn said: “Let’s call it what it is – far right hate. The events closer to home in Rotherham were abhorrent and shameful.”

Violence

Coun Hunt said: “I utterly condemn those who tried to divide us by targeting asylum seekers, Muslims and minority communities.

Coun Tom Hunt, the leader of Sheffield City Council, told a meeting of the full council that he condemned the far right hate and violence that took place in August. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

“I utterly condemn anyone who has engaged in criminal acts and violence and hate on our streets and online. What we saw, let’s be clear, was racist and Islamophobic.

“It was an attack on what we stand for as a city.”

The lord mayor sent her condolences to the families of the children killed in Southport whose deaths sparked the unrest and said she hoped the families will now have room to grieve in peace.

Coun Maleiki Haybe proposed a Green Party motion that condemned “organised racist and Islamophobic violence by far-right rioters”. It stated that “the council believes the divisive rhetoric of some mainstream politicians and media has fuelled the recent violence and the ‘Stop the Boats’ narrative has contributed to division and has helped further stigmatise migrants and asylum seekers”.

Coun Maleiki said the violence is a symptom of “deeper systemic issues that must be addressed with honesty and urgency”.

Diversity

He pointed to the contribution of migrants to our society. He said that politicians are blaming migrants for destroying the NHS but they actually built it, including 40,000 nurses of the Windrush generation who came from Commonwealth countries to work in the health service.

He said: “Without immigration, the fact is this country wouldn’t run.”

Coun Zahira Naz introduced a Labour Party motion. It called for the council to “celebrate our diversity and to stand firm against all forms of racism and Islamophobia, discrimination, and violence and support our communities, promote unity and ensure that Sheffield remains a welcoming city”.

She said: “I was inspired by the unity and strength that our communities have shown in the face of racism and fascism. The recent peaceful anti-racist demonstrations in Sheffield have sent a powerful message – hate has no place in our city.”

She added: ” We need to be clear that the incidents that occurred were not protests – they were far right hate and Islamophobia. We need to call it out for what it is, language really matters.

“The fear and anxiety in ethnically diverse communities, especially Muslim women and women seeking asylum, cannot be ignored.”