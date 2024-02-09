Sheffield council tenant demands plaque on her bungalow to celebrate 50 years in her home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Val Wilson, who has lived in her bungalow in Wincobank since August 1973, first made her request at a meeting of Sheffield City Council in July last year. She told councillors then: “It would cheer me up a treat.”

If councillors thought they could get away with promises to look into the idea, they were sadly mistaken. She once told councillors they needed a “kick up the backside” for not dealing with her repairs.

Val this week (February 7) returned to the town hall to ask a meeting of Sheffield City Council why nothing has happened. She told the assembled councillors: “I just want to remind you about the plaque for my bungalow.

Sheffield council tenant Val Wilson returning to a meeting of the city council to ask for a plaque on her council bungalow, where she has lived for 51 years. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

“This year will be 51 years. I hope you’ve still got it in mind to do it for us. I deserve it after all that time in 1973.”

Lord Mayor Colin Ross said: “I think we all remember your previous visit to the council.” On that occasion, he promised Val to come and unveil the plaque if she got one.

Chair of the council’s housing committee, Coun Douglas Johnson, said that he had passed on Val’s request to her ward councillors after her first visit. He said that discussions would take place with the local housing office.

Coun Johnson added: “Hopefully it won’t be 52 years when you come back next year.”