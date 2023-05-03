News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield council election: offbeat polling stations include pubs, museums and famous football stadium

Most voters visiting a polling station for Thursday’s Sheffield City Council elections will head to a church hall or community centre – but you could be marking your cross at Sheffield United’s stadium, a park, museum or pub.

By Julia Armstrong
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:48 BST

Sheffield City Council uses dozens of venues around the city as polling stations, including the town hall, but the Platinum Suite at Bramall Lane must be one of the most famous addresses to find on your polling card. It will be used by voters in City ward.

There are lots more sporting venues in use, including Nether Edge Bowling Club, Woodhouse Boxing Club and the upmarket Hallamshire Tennis and Squash Club on Ecclesall Road. Ecclesfield Red Rovers are making their football pavilion on Nether Lane available to voters in East Ecclesfield.

If you find voting a thirsty business, there are several pubs and licensed venues serving as polling stations. They include the Miners Arms in East Ecclesfield ward, the White Rose in Darnall, The Norton at Meadowhead, the Cobden View Hotel in Crookes and Crosspool ward, the Walkley Cottage and the Springvale Hotel in Walkley and Berlin Calling in Crookesmoor.

Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium is one of the more unusual polling station venues for Thursday's council electionsSheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium is one of the more unusual polling station venues for Thursday's council elections
If you like tripping the light fantastic, you’ll be pleased that City Limits Dance Centre is a polling station in Walkley ward.

Park and Arbourthorne ward lives up to its name – one polling station is based in the Centre in the Park in Norfolk Heritage Park. Great views across the city.

Museum polling station

The Springvale Hotel in Walkley is one of the city pubs that is being used as a polling station for Thursday's Sheffield City Council electionsThe Springvale Hotel in Walkley is one of the city pubs that is being used as a polling station for Thursday's Sheffield City Council elections
History lovers don’t miss out in Broomhill and Sharrowvale ward – Weston Park Museum is being used in a polling station and of course that’s also in a park.

In City ward, Sheffield Archives on Shoreham Street are opening their doors to voters. It’s home to many of the city’s records and treasures.

If you are registered to vote in the Sheffield Council elections, your polling card will tell you which polling station you must vote at.

If you want to check the details, there is an online interactive map of all city polling stations at the city council website, https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/your-city-council/voting/polling-stations

Weston Park Museum in Sheffield acts as a polling station for Thursday's city council electionsWeston Park Museum in Sheffield acts as a polling station for Thursday's city council elections
All polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.

Voters have to produce photo ID at their polling station for the first time in this election, under new government rules. To find out more, go to https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/your-city-council/voting/photo-id-youll-need-vote

A Google Maps image of the Centre in the Park at Norfolk Heritage Park, one of the venues being used as a polling stations for Thursday's city council electionsA Google Maps image of the Centre in the Park at Norfolk Heritage Park, one of the venues being used as a polling stations for Thursday's city council elections
