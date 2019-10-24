Sheffield Council criticised by Ombudsman over blue badges
More than 25 people will have a new assessment for a disabled blue badge after Sheffield Council incorrectly refused them one.
The council has been criticised by the Ombudsman for its “box-ticking approach” to decide whether people are eligible for services.
An investigation was sparked by a complaint from a woman with arthritis who was turned down for a blue badge without being offered a face-to-face assessment. She should have been offered one under the council’s own policy and government guidelines.
When the woman appealed, the council asked her consultant to declare she was eligible for a blue badge, instead of offering her an independent mobility assessment.
But her consultant couldn’t declare she was eligible under the strict terms in the council’s form.
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman was called in and found another 25 people who were not offered a face-to-face assessment.
During that period, the applications of people who would normally have received a face-to-face assessment were instead decided by declarations from medical professionals.
The council said it was an interim approach while waiting for the government to change blue badge regulations.
It has agreed to apologise to the woman, to arrange an assessment by an independent physiotherapist, and pay her £250 for her time and trouble.
Officers will also contact the 25 other people affected and offer them an assessment by a physiotherapist.
The council will review the way it deals with blue badge applications so all those due a face-to-face assessment are offered one.
Ombudsman Michael King said: “This investigation highlights the dangers of using a box-ticking approach to assessing peoples’ eligibility for council services.
“In this case a number of people were denied the opportunity to be observed and have their walking ability properly assessed.
“On the other hand, this case also emphasises the power of complaints to help improve services.
“I welcome the way the council has responded to our investigation and the steps it is taking to put things right for all the people affected, and to avoid similar problems recurring.”