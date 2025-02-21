Sheffield community help projects support youth work, road safety, park improvements and poverty initiatives

A huge range of community projects – from park and high street improvements to youth work, road safety projects and vital help for those struggling financially – have been delivered in Sheffield communities.

Each of the seven local area committees (LACs) set up by Sheffield City Council in 2021 gets £100,000 to spend on local projects. Each LAC covers four council wards and works around its local area.

The South Area LAC decided to split its £100,000 equally between the four council wards it covers. These are Graves Park, Gleadless Valley, Beauchief and Greenhill and Nether Edge and Sharrow.

Projects funded included food banks, youth work, safety signs for two primary schools, park and high street improvements, street art and toddler groups.

The South West LAC went for projects that would benefit all four wards. Highways spending included a community speedwatch scheme, a good parking programme and removal of three broken speed indicator devices.

Another £14,800 was spent on supporting environmental projects and there were events aimed at local businesses and one for unpaid carers. Other projects involve funding for events and services to tackle loneliness, isolation and people facing cost of living struggles.

Planters

Localised spending in each ward ranged from closing Totley Road for a Remembrance service in Dore and Totley ward to a new bench for Silverhill shops in Ecclesall, Redmires Road speed limit change work in Fulwood and a new testing kit for Sheffield River Rangers in Crookes and Crosspool.

The North East LAC budget spending items ranged from £9 for planters at Buchanan Community Garden to £7,452 for an environmental stewardship programme. Support for community events included Parson Cross Easter Fayre and Parkwood Springs Lantern Parade.

Eight venues hosting Welcome Places for those struggling with finances to drop in and keep warm benefited from grants ranging from £250 to £500. Money was also used to spruce up parks and shopping areas.

The North East LAC covers Firth Park, Southey, Shiregreen and Brightside and Burngreave wards.

The East LAC has spent all but £1,179.96 of its budget, split between its four wards. Money spent in Manor Castle ward includes £3,635 on signs and notice boards in Norfolk Park and £5,000 each on “South Street policing” and children’s play.

In Park and Arbourthorne ward, £4,000 supported a lunch club and £5,000 each was spent on a dance show and a play partnership. In Darnall ward, £2,700 was spent on Eid celebration lights and £535 on a Unity in the Community meeting.

Advice

Richmond ward got £6,323 for an advice worker and £5,650 for a play programme in Hollinsend Park.

The North LAC covers Stocksbridge, Stannington, East Ecclesfield and West Ecclesfield wards. It agreed to split its funding between four projects:

£50,000 in grants of up to £5,000 for voluntary sector groups;

A £25,000 fund (using £15,000 of the LAC budget and £10,000 from Youth Services) for grants of up to £5,000 for projects working with children and young people;

A £10,000 fund to support food poverty initiatives;

A £,5000 operations budget.

Grants helped several food banks and an energy voucher project, plus other poverty support. There was also funding for work on parks and the local street scene.

Central LAC, which involves Broomhill and Sharrow Vale, Hillsborough, Walkley and City wards, has so far spent £59,310. It also splits its spending equally between the four wards.

The list of projects supported is not yet publicly available and the LAC meets next Tuesday (February 25).

The South East LAC, which covers Woodhouse, Birley, Beighton and Mosborough wards, has postponed its budget meeting until next month so details are not yet available.