Sheffield College Peaks Campus to reopen as specialist high needs education centre

Sheffield College is to reopen the campus that it closed at Crystal Peaks as a specialist centre for young people who have high needs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The college has today (December 5) announced the move, saying the new facility will open in September 2024, a year since the closure of Peaks Campus took place. It will have long-term capacity for around 300 high needs students aged 16 to 24 from across the city, the announcement said.

The closure was opposed by students, members of Sheffield City Council and South East Sheffield MP Clive Betts. They said the campus was vital for students with special needs and the only local further education provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families of 300 affected students, including 65 high needs learners, were unhappy at having to travel to Hillsborough or City Campuses.

The Sheffield College Peaks Campus in Waterthorpe, which closed in September, will now reopen as a specialist post-16 education centre for students with special needs

The college said that the decision follows on from consultation around the closure. It said earlier this year that the closure decision was taken because the campus was expensive to run and was under-utilised.

Management said that staff were not put at risk of losing their jobs and were offered redeployment to other campuses.

Today’s announcement said the new centre will provide a curriculum that prepares students for adulthood, independence, employment and community participation.

Coun Dawn Dale has welcomed the decision by The Sheffield College to reopen its Peaks Campus

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campus on Waterthorpe Greenway will at first cater to 100 students and then look to expand, giving extra capacity rather than replacing it. The building will be adapted to meet the needs of the students with facilities such as quiet spaces, sensory rooms and an independent living suite.

Angela Foulkes, college chief executive and principal, said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Sheffield City Council and other experts in the city to lead on the launch of new high needs provision at our Peaks Campus.

“We are delighted that Peaks Campus will be retained for educational purposes and will continue to play a vital role in the community and city and that we have a long-term, sustainable solution for the site.

“The transformation of the campus into a new facility that young people and the city needs will ensure that no one is left behind and enable us to provide more places for students who have high needs.

Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts, seen here in the Houses of Parliament, opposed the closure of The Sheffield College Peaks Campus

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to preparing young people for adulthood and employment and supporting them to develop their independence.

“We will offer students the very best experience in a supported environment that is bespoke to their needs. We are consulting with experts in the area, local schools and community partners to ensure our offer is fit for purpose and meets demand.”

Coun Dawn Dale, chair of Sheffield City Council’s education, children and families policy committee, said: “We are pleased that The Sheffield College want to develop Peaks Campus in this way. The Sheffield College and the council recognise the growing numbers of children and young people with Special Educational Needs and are taking action to support them.

“Peaks Campus would offer a brilliant opportunity to increase our post-16 provision for young people with SEND and support our young people to fulfil their ambitions for adulthood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a huge amount of potential for this to be an innovative and exciting development involving partners across the city. We look forward to working with The Sheffield College and our partners, and seeing this ambition become reality.”