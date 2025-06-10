Sheffield City Council shortlisted as one of the best in the UK in national awards

Sheffield City Council has been nominated as one of the most improved councils in the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority has been shortlisted in the ‘Most Improved Council of the Year’ category at this year’s Local Government Chronicle Awards - an annual event celebrating the work done by councils across the country.

The awards received more than 1,000 entries this year, with winners set to be announced on June 11 in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield City Council has earned recognition this time around after undergoing significant changes in recent years.

Travel and Tour World says Sheffield stands out as an unexpected but compelling destination that more Londoners should consider. . | NW

At the centre of their renewed mission is the ‘Council Plan’, which provides clear targets on what both the council and partner agencies are expected to achieve.

The five outcomes include:

- Turning Sheffield into a place where all children belong and all young people can build a successful future,

- Building neighbourhoods that people are happy to call home

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Making sure people live in caring, engaged communities that value diversity wellbeing,

- Creating a creative and prosperous city full of culture

- Ensuring it remains a city on the move – growing, connected and sustainable.

The Local Government Association (LGA) has praised the council’s shift in tone and vision, noting it now appears ‘more upbeat, optimistic and strategic’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Sheffield was also chosen as one of four locations for the Public Service Reform Test and Learn programme. The programme aims to tackle some of the public sector’s biggest challenges and the government, including Minister Georgia Gould, recognised the excellent work taking place within the local Family Hubs service.

Kate Josephs, chief executive of Sheffield City Council, said: “This nomination is a testament to the hard work, honesty, and determination of everyone who works for Sheffield City Council, all our teams and partners across Sheffield.

“We’ve been on a tough but important journey and our aim is to become the Council our city deserves - one that’s focused, collaborative, and relentlessly committed to delivering for our communities.

“This recognition is not the end point, but a powerful signal that we’re on the right track.”