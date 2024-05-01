A Sheffield City Council ward map for Stocksbridge and Upper Don, which will elect a new councillor on May 2, 2024 as lone Conservative Lewis Chinchen has stepped down. Image: Sheffield Council wards map

Stocksbridge and Upper Don will be electing a new ward councillor as Lewis Chinchen, the only Conservative member of the council, stood down before the election.

The ward is in a steel-producing area, although this industry is a fraction of what it was. It also has rural areas.

Stocksbridge, which also has a town council, is undergoing major changes as £24.1m regeneration plans, using government Levelling Up Fund money, are being finalised. They are being managed by the Stocksbridge Town Deal Board.

Labour candidate Mark Whittaker said: “I have loved representing Stocksbridge as its mayor over the last year. It taught me a great deal, not least that the decisions that affect us the most are, inevitably, made in Sheffield.

“That is where I need to be, the city council, if I am going to continue representing Stocksbridge and Upper Don effectively.

Ambitious

“We need a strong voice to speak for us. I can be that voice.

“Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city. In this set of local elections, people have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities.

“I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket. I’ll help give every child the best start in life.

“I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram. I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

For the Liberal Democrats, Susan Davidson said: “I am pleased to be one of the 29 Liberal Democrat candidates standing across our city. No matter where anyone lives in Sheffield, they have the opportunity to vote for the team fighting for a fair deal for our city.

“We are the party that is challenging Labour’s leadership in the town hall. After a year of defections and drama, we are now just two councillors behind them. A vote for me is a vote for change in Sheffield.

Trust

“We want to shift the focus from the corridors of the Town Hall to the streets of our communities. We want to rebuild our council from the ground up and show that we trust Sheffield by putting people’s voice at the core of the council. I hope that you will support me on May 2.”

The Green Party candidate David Willington said: “I moved to Sheffield with my family in 2004 and live in Oughtibridge.

“It’s a city we love and in recent years I’ve been involved in local and citywide issues including school governance and music education. I work in IT as a software developer.

“I’m supporting the Don Valley Railway Group now bidding for Government funding for reopening of closed railway lines.

“This viable project to reopen the line from Sheffield Victoria to Stocksbridge with a commuter service every 30 minutes will make a massive difference for travel to and from Sheffield city centre.”