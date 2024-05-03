Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour have now increased their lead on the council, taking one seat off the LibDems and taking back three that were held by independents who had left the party, as well as winning in Stocksbridge and Upper Don, where lone Conservative Lewis Chinchen had stood down.

Labour hold 36 out of 84 seats, with LibDems on 27, Greens remaining on 14 and the Sheffield Community Councillors group down from eight to six. Before the election, they were only two ahead of the LibDems after eight Labour councillors defected to the Community Councillors group in the fallout over the ousting of leader Terry Fox on the day of last year’s election count.

Sheffield City Council Labour Party candidates and supporters celebrating their wins in the May 2024 council elections. The count was held at the English Institute of Sport in Attercliffe. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

However, they will still be disappointed to have been beaten in Darnall, which until now was all-Labour.

In one of the big surprises of the election, Independent Qais Al-Ahdal got 2,402 votes, twice the number that voted for Labour candidate Sajid Ghafur. Well-known Labour councillor Mazher Iqbal stood down before the election.

Transparency

Mr Al-Ahdal said: “I want to offer transparency to the constituents and to the people of Darnall ward and I think, because I don’t have a party whip to answer to, I should be able to react effectively.

Independent Qais Al-Ahdal, who won the Darnall ward from Labour in the May 2024 Sheffield City Council elections, listening as returning officer Kate Josephs declares the result at the English Institute of Sport. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

“As they communicate their desires, I’m literally just representing the people, so I’m one of the locals and I’m representing them. I live in the area so we see our needs, they come to me with certain complaints and I’m able to address it straightaway without thinking higher up if I’m allowed to say this or allowed to say that.”

On the war in Gaza, he said: “That was one of the main things in the campaign as well. We want to be the voice for the voiceless because they’re oppressed. We feel that. I think my opinion reflects what the people are feeling and that’s why I want to achieve.”

He said he had campaigned on cleanliness and youth activities but has also left it open for people to approach him, with the possibility of holding large meetings in the ward.

He added: “We want to move together, that’s the idea. I’m just the face, I’m only representing them, so whatever they want we’ll try and achieve it.”

Labour deputy leader Fran Belbin, who retained her seat in Firth Park, said: “We’re really pleased that we have gained five seats. We’re clearly the biggest party and that’s a good result for us.

Delivering

“Our priorities now are delivering what we told people we’ll deliver. This is a city on the up – as the largest party we are determined to deliver on the economy, housing, support for the cost-of-living crisis, back the next generation and making sure we’re making the improvements in transport we’ve promised.

“We’re still in no overall control – people want the parties behind us to do the best for Sheffield.”

The changes in the number of councillors from different parties means another look at the proportion of committee chairs, committee places and other key jobs each party is entitled to hold.