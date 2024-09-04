Over one hundred of England’s council landlords are calling for the new government to save council homes.

At Westminster today (September 4), senior leaders from 100 councils including Sheffield City Council will publish five solutions to ‘secure the future of England’s council housing’.

The councils warn that England’s council housing system is “broken”, and that urgent action is needed for the government to deliver its housing promises.

Councils say they will struggle to maintain existing homes adequately or meet the demands to improve them, as well as build new homes for social rent, if nothing changes.

How can council housing be fixed?

The recommendations from the coalition of councils are as follows.

A new, fair and sustainable Housing Revenue Account (HRA) model. HRA income is used to provide services to council housing tenants. The new model should include an urgent £644m one-off rescue injection to replace income lost through previous government policies.

Reforms to unsustainable Right to Buy policies

Removing red tape on existing funding

A new, long-term Green & Decent Homes Programme

Urgent action to restart stalled building projects, such as in Gleadless Valley, avoiding the loss of construction sector capacity and a market downturn.

Council housing in Gleadless Valley, Sheffield - Green councillors say that the Gleadless Valley Masterplan for the area has stalled. Picture: LDRS

What are councils doing to try and help?

Twenty of the country’s largest council landlords, including Sheffield City Council, published an interim summary of their recommendations in July.

The more detailed report, led by Southwark Council, sets out a full roadmap of critical policy changes needed to achieve social housing ambitions and stabilise the country’s council housing over the next decade.

It explains how erratic national policy changes and an unsustainable financial model have squeezed council’s housing budgets and sent costs soaring.

New analysis from Savills shows that councils’ housing budgets will face a £2.2bn ‘black hole’ by 2028, if nothing changes.

Coun Douglas Johnson, chair of the housing policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said council housing is a “vital public service we should be proud of”. | National World

Councillor Douglas Johnson, Chair of the Housing Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We know this will be no easy task and we acknowledge demand for social housing nationally is higher than ever before.

“Like many other Councils across the country, we face big financial challenges within our housing service while trying to offer tenants the service they deserve and do our best to increase the supply of social housing.

“We believe that council housing is a vital public service we should be proud of and by working with the new government and other local authorities, we will aim to provide the highest quality housing that we can for the people of Sheffield.”