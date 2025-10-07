A city centre venue which says that it’s “Sheffield’s only country bar” faces opposition to its plan to stay open until 3.30am seven days a week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal for Cactus Jack’s Honky Tonk on Devonshire Street, Devonshire Green, is for the bar to serve drinks until 3am and close half an hour later.

Cactus Jack’s currently closes at 1.30am but can stay open until 3am on some bank holiday weekend dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objections have been made by city centre residents’ group Changing Sheff, Sheffield City Council’s planning service and noise prevention team and six local residents.

Changing Sheff say in their objection: “Based on experiences of people living nearby, permitting longer opening times is highly likely to have an adverse effect on the licensing objective ‘the prevention of public nuisance’.”

They state that residents of the neighbouring West One apartment block say Cactus Jack’s contravenes its licensing conditions on a regular basis by allowing noise to break out from its premises “due to a failure to correctly manage the double-door entrance”.

The same point has been made by the council’s environmental protection service, who deal with noise issues. They say the venue admitted at a meeting that the doors are routinely left open to encourage customers to come in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quiet zone

A lobby with two sets of doors at the entrance was designed to stop noise escaping from the venue.

Changing Sheff say there are also issues with noise coming from the outdoor area, which is only supposed to be used until 7pm.

They add: “There is room for the night-time economy to prosper but it must be under conditions that don’t disturb the neighbours.

“Such conditions have been placed on these premises but the management has decided it will not abide by them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning department say in their objection that Cactus Jack’s is immediately next to the council-designated ‘city centre night-time quiet zone’ of Devonshire Green, where opening times are limited to 12.30am.

The application by licence holders Albany Construction (Yorkshire) Ltd will be considered next Tuesday (October 14) at 10am by Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee. Objectors will be able to speak at the hearing which will take place at the town hall.