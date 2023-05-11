It’s only been open a month – but Sheffield city’s new Pounds Park is to be temporarily closed.

Bosses at Sheffield Council have confirmed the playground and seated area, built as part of the Heart of the City regeneration project, on Wellington Street, will close for two weeks, in a move that will open the door for new city centre toilets.

The move has to be made because there is still work to do on the site, which was opened before the Easter holidays so that people would have a chance to use the facilities that are already in place there.

Work that still needs to be done includes plumbing in a water supply which will enable water play equipment to operate for the first time – as well as toilets.

Officials said today it will be closed for two weeks from Monday, May 15, while final works are completed.

Sean McClean, Sheffield Council’s director of regeneration and development, said: “It has been fantastic to see so many people of all ages enjoying Pound’s Park in recent weeks.

“When we opened it up in April for everyone to enjoy during the Easter holidays, we explained we would need to close it for a few weeks at some point in the future.

“There are still a few remaining bits of work to be carried out, including finishing up connecting the utilities and associated works.

“For this reason, Pound’s Park will be closed from Monday, May 15 for two weeks while the finishing touches are made. Once re-opened, the exciting interactive water play features and the toilets will be up and running.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and to those who were planning to head down to the park in the coming weeks. It will be open again soon for all to enjoy once more!”