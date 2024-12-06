Sheffield Christmas shopping: No free parking in city centre again this year, council confirms

There will be no free parking in the run up to Christmas at Sheffield’s council-controlled car parks again this year.

Shoppers visiting Sheffield city centre for their festive shop in December 2024 will have to pay by the hour, the council has confirmed.

It comes as a £34m budget crisis continues to leave the city in “an uncomfortable position”, according to its head of finance in November.

In 2023, the council voted against holding five days of free all-day parking in the run up to Christmas Eve.

The Star contacted the council to confirm if anything would be different this year.

Sheffield City Council’s response was to say residents can claim a single day’s free travel between December 1 and 26.

By downloading the BetterPoints Sheffield app, residents fill in a survey which earns them points to redeem for a mobile ticket. That will then provide a email code to be redeemed in the TravelMaster app.

The council said: “People will be able to get their TravelMaster CityWide 1-day travel ticket by downloading the BetterPoints app, if you aren’t one of the more than 6,000 people who haven’t already done so. Simply fill in a two-minute joining survey, and you’ll collect 100 points, 50 of which will be able to be used for your public transport ticket.

“The fantastic offer gives shoppers the chance to use Sheffield’s bus and tram network to travel throughout the city on a single day, including into the city centre, ensuring they can tick all those must-have items off their list.”

Check out The Star’s gallery below for a list of Sheffield’s cheapest car parks and a number of lesser used streets where you can park for free, but which come with a short walk into town.

The BetterPoints app reportedly rewards users who opt to walk, cycle and run around Sheffield with points that can be redeemed for vouchers at a number of cafes and cycling businesses.

The app currently holds a rating of 2.2 stars on the Google Play Store, based on 1,500 reviews.

Charges from Monday to Saturday are 80p for an hour, and £7.50 for the whole day.

1. Arundel Street

Charges from Monday to Saturday are 80p for an hour, and £7.50 for the whole day. | Google

Park on Blast Lane, by the canal, and walk into town: Free, 10 minute walk.

2. Blast Lane

Park on Blast Lane, by the canal, and walk into town: Free, 10 minute walk. | Google

Park on residential streets close to Park Hill, such as St John's Road or Granville Road: Free, 20 minute walk.

3. Close to Park Hill

Park on residential streets close to Park Hill, such as St John's Road or Granville Road: Free, 20 minute walk. | Google

Park on Worthing Rd and walk down the canal: Free, 30 minute walk.

4. Worthing Road

Park on Worthing Rd and walk down the canal: Free, 30 minute walk. | Google

