Sheffield Christmas Market 2025: Sheffield to begin yuletide celebrations with 'Crackers for Christmas' event
It may only be the middle of spring, but Sheffield City Council already has its mind on December by announcing the return of its ‘Crackers for Christmas’ event.
The weekend of entertainment will mark the beginning of the festive season in Sheffield.
The popular Christmas markets will also be back, plus illuminations display across the city centre.
However, despite the completion of renovation works on Fargate, the council’s announcement does not mention whether the traditional Christmas lights switch-on event will return this year.
Councillor Martin Smith: “Following the success and popularity of last year's Crackers for Christmas event in the city centre, the free, family-friendly weekend of activity is set to return for another year.
“The city centre will be lit up in the days leading up to the event and the much-loved Christmas markets will be back and bigger than ever.
“We hope to see Sheffield residents and visitors to the city head down over the course weekend, enjoy this fantastic event and support local businesses.”
Celebrations will begin on November16 and 16 with festive activities and performances across the city centre, including pantos, dance performances, music from local bands and children’s entertainment. A full event line up will be released later this year.
This year’s Christmas markets will also this year run until January 2.
Visitors to this year’s Christmas markets can expect the return of Alpine Bars, German sausages, Yorkshire pudding wraps, toasted marshmallows, churros and many other food and drink experiences.
They’ll be able to jump on the carousel at Barker’s Pool, where there will also be a Santa’s Grotto.
