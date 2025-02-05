Sheffield children’s home improvements praised as “truly impressive”

Sheffield City Council education, children and families policy committee member Coun Toby Mallinson praised big improvements to city children's homes. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

Major improvements in Sheffield children’s homes have been praised as “truly impressive”.

Lindsey Knight, council assistant director for children and families, said that a lot of work has been done to overcome repeated failures of city children’s homes to demonstrate ‘good’ gradings at Ofsted inspections. She said that five out of eight mainstream homes had “stagnated” in their improvement.

Ms Knight said that issues her team had to tackle included inconsistent management between different sites and tired environments at homes. “It is really clear that we needed to make a strategy that was going to deliver improvements,” she said.

“We were working alongside practitioners, managers and, more importantly, children.”

The strategy involved setting standards that made clear expectations of staff and creating new governance systems.

“In Sheffield we’re really passionate about creating homes filled with love, nurture, praise and encouragement,” said Ms Knight. “We want to build long-term relationships where children feel a sense of belonging and connection.”

As a result, the Ofsted inspectors’ reports on one home moved from saying it lacked any homely touch to saying “children enjoy living in this home, it is decorated in vibrant, friendly colours. Children were involved in the improvements and this has fostered a sense of belonging.”

Ms Knight added: “We needed to move away from a paternalistic practice of sanctions to behaviour to a more therapeutic practice. There is a clinical psychologist to support children, staff and families to support reunification.”

The homes now support and celebrate children’s achievements and aspirations and the aim is to make them full of energy and fun. Ms Knight said that staff needed support in order to change their ways of working.

“We are working with birth families,” said Ms Knight. “Residential care is not the end destination, it’s a chapter in children’s lives.

“Two children have been helped to return to their birth families – one had been in care for seven years. Both of them are thriving.”

Some new specialist units that have been set up will avoid children having to be placed in more expensive privately-run services outside the city. She stressed that more improvement needs to be made in the service.

Coun Toby Mallinson said: “It’s very truly impressive, the work you’ve been doing over the past few years. As an ex-teacher I really welcome the therapeutic approach focused on what a child needs.

“Other parts of the country are still stuck where we were a few years ago.”

Ms Knight responded that some of the best practice has been shared with colleagues across South Yorkshire and with the private sector within a 20-mile radius of Sheffield.

“These children need us, they need us to be their cheerleaders and do everything possible to provide good-quality homes and communities where they belong,” she added.

Committee chair Coun Dawn Dale said children must live in their communities. “Our children are not in homes because of any fault of their own. I would ask councillors not to support petitions to stop homes in their communities.

“We need to work so that when children move in they feel part of their communities.”

Meredith Dixon-Teasdale, the council’s strategic director of children’s services, said that it is the change she is proudest of during her 18 months in the role. “It is a profound achievement,” she added.