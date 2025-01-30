Sheffield call for “pension justice for WASPI women” after compensation claim turned down

Sheffield City Council member Coun Penny Baker is calling for the government to reverse its decision not to pay compensation to women affected by an increase in the state pension age. Picture: Sheffield LibDems

Sheffield councillors will next week debate a call for “pension justice for WASPI women”, demanding that women born in the 1950s get compensation for missing out on their state pension from the age of 60.

LibDem councillors are raising the issue next Wednesday (February 5) at a meeting of Sheffield City Council. A Bill that would compel the government to pay out the compensation was passed in the House of Commons on Tuesday (January 28) but the majority of Labour MPs abstained.

Only 10 Labour rebels were among the 105 MPs who backed the Bill, which was brought by Scottish National Party leader Stephen Flynn. It will be discussed again on March 7.

The decision by the government not to pay out compensation because it would cost £10.5bn caused widespread outrage when it was announced in December. The WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) campaign has been running for a decade.

The motion, put forward by Couns Penny Baker and Sophie Thornton, notes that “a landmark ombudsman report in March 2024 found that the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) failed to properly notify those among the 3.6 million women born in the 1950s impacted by the changes to the state pension age [to 66].

“The report told the government to pay compensation and apologise to women born in the 1950s who were affected by this poor communication.”

The motion says an apology is not sufficient for the women whose future plans were taken away from them and calls on the council to publicly voice its disappointment and frustration with the Government.

The LibDems also want council chief executive Kate Josephs to send the motion to Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Liz Kendall.