Sheffield adult social care complaints up by 35%

Alexis Chappell, strategic director of adults' care and wellbeing at Sheffield City Council.

Complaints about Sheffield adult social care services have gone up by 35% over the past year.

Sheffield City Council received 153 new complaints during 2023/24 that were considered under its statutory complaints procedure. The number made in 2022/23 was 113.

Of the 153 complaints, 24 also involved other agencies such as NHS bodies and were investigated jointly.

The report was discussed yesterday (March 12) at a meeting of the council’s adult health and social care policy committee. It said that complaints are split into five areas – delay, failure or refusal to provide care services, quality, staff conduct, and objections that policy is not being implemented correctly.

The areas which received the highest volume of complaints were service commissioning (23%) and access, mental health and wellbeing (22%).

Service failure was identified in 34% of cases, a misunderstanding was clarified in 7%, 33% were resolved locally, 9% of complaints were withdrawn and no action was found necessary in 7%.

Remedies

A total of 13% of complaints were escalated for review by a more senior manager and 14 ended up with the local government and social care ombudsman during 2023-24.

The report said a total of 38 remedies to 148 resolved complaints was made up of 35 service improvements and three financial remedies, which cost a total of £999.40.

It added: “However, of these 148 complaints, only 79 could have had a remedy recorded against it (excludes withdrawn, rejected, problem solved and staff error). This equates to 49% of possible cases recorded with a remedy.”

Councillors heard that learning gained from the previous year’s complaints meant that response times have improved “significantly”. The average improvement was 27 calendar days.

The report said: “We can offer assurance that once a complaint is raised we contact the person within five days. Although some take longer to find a suitable resolution, through early responses we ensure that customers feel listened to.

“We recognise by working together we get things done by working collaboratively with customers and partners.”

Independence

Improvements included reshaping and increasing investment in services for young people transitioning to adulthood. A specialist team focuses on working with young people aged 14-18 years to promote their autonomy and independence.

New tools help ensure that families and adults working with young people understand their aspirations and goals. A new Adult Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub was set up to help prevent abuse or neglect and manage risk where people have care and support needs.

Adult mental health social work teams have now been taken back into the council workforce. All roles were reviewed and learning and progression routes were put in place for staff.

The process also included putting systems in place to help retain talented staff within the service.

A total of 10,263 customers were supported with a formal care package which involved a range of services including long and short-term care home stays, direct payments and spaces in day centres.

This went up from 9,921 the previous year.

The council carried out 12,526 Care Act assessments and reviews in 2023-4, a 35% increase from 9,287 in 2022-3. Reviews included looking at what services customers had to pay for.

Alexis Chappell, council director of adult health and social care, said: “We are aiming to resolve concerns at an earlier stage so people are happy with our care and delivery.

“This report is focused on those that make it through to a formal complaint. People appreciate that we try to work through things and resolve them. That’s probably why we’ve only got this small number.”