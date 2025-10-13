Sheffield action to tackle domestic abuse and sexual violence affecting thousands of women and children

IDAS domestic abuse charity

Action to help protect thousands of Sheffield women and children from domestic violence and sexual abuse – including support for White Ribbon Day – will be discussed by councillors this week.

Sheffield City Council’s key strategy and resources policy committee will discuss the issue at its meeting on Wednesday (October 15).

A report to the committee says that an estimated 6.5% of people aged 16-90 years suffer from domestic abuse, according to the Office of National Statistics. In Sheffield that percentage equates to 37,390, based on the city population.

Up to 40,000 children in Sheffield are being impacted in some way by domestic abuse.

The local domestic abuse helpline is the busiest it has ever been since it was established in 2010, says the report.

Last year, children waited up to 170 days to receive specialist therapeutic support and more than 200 adults experienced delays in receiving specialist counselling following sexual abuse.

The report says: “Sheffield has a proud history of organising and campaigning to challenge offensive, dangerous and outdated social ideas which make violence against women and girls, and domestic and sexual abuse, acceptable.

“Our city stands by victims and survivors and over decades has supported thousands of people to escape from abuse, survive and ultimately thrive.” The report adds: “However, far too many people continue to suffer every day the impact of violence, abuse and misogynistic attitudes.”

A year ago the committee approved the council’s commitment to delivering a renewed strategy – From Surviving to Safety – which aims to continue the work to tackle domestic and sexual abuse and violence against women and girls and reduce the harm caused to people, families and communities.

The report gives some key statistics:

In 2024, more than 11,000 calls were made to the Sheffield Domestic Abuse Helpline, which is run by the local charity IDAS;

88 specialist safe accommodation units were available for victim/survivors of domestic abuse;

99.2% of those accessing commissioned services felt the service helped them;

Over 400 Sheffield residents engaged in strategy development consultations;

1,559 Sheffield professionals received specialist training in tackling and responding to domestic abuse, run on behalf of the council by IDAS and Sheffield Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre (SRASAC);

1,215 high-risk cases of domestic abuse were heard at Multi-Agency Risk Assessment Conferences;

14 domestic abuse-related case reviews or action plans were underway.

The council has also signed up to the national White Ribbon Campaign. This aims to raise awareness about the problem of violence against women and girls and encourages people and organisations to take action to challenge it.

The campaign requires organisations to be reaccredited every three years. Work undertaken to regain the accreditation includes commissioning of effective and high-quality support for victims/survivors, children and young people.

Other support has been put in place for people causing harm who want to change their behaviour.

Community youth teams have delivered sessions on healthy relationships and consent. They worked with a total of 524 young people in 2024.

The council is also promoting White Ribbon Dy, which falls on November 25 this year. For more information online, head to https://www.whiteribbon.org.uk/wespeakup

Anyone who needs advice and support with domestic abuse and sexual violence in Sheffield can find out about a range of services online on this page: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/public-health/get-help-with-domestic-abuse.

In case of emergency, call 999 – there is a system in place for the call to be conducted if you cannot speak. Just follow the instructions.

IDAS has a free phone helpline available on 0808 808 2241 between 8am and 8pm Monday to Friday. On Saturday and Sunday it runs between 11am and 8pm.