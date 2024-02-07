Shaping Sheffield's future as a director of the Sheffield Property Association

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new director will join a passionate and committed team of four directors, all driven by a shared vision to improve Sheffield’s built environment, drive investment and prosperity, build strong relationships with stakeholders and partners, and inspire young people about career opportunities in the built environment.

Since its inception in 2017, the S-PA has been driving investment, opportunity, and prosperity, transforming Sheffield into a vibrant place for everyone who lives, works, and socialises there. Their core mission centres around supporting, celebrating, and promoting Sheffield, strengthening the city’s communities through continuous collaboration with land-owning and development businesses.

Tim Bottrill director of the Sheffield Property Association said: “We are very excited to announce the opportunity to join the board of directors at the S-PA. This comes as we aim to broaden our member network and priority groups, all focused on enhancing various aspects of Sheffield's economy and society.

“A new director will play an important role in developing plans for the association, leading the association’s membership, and priority groups, and representing the association within the city and beyond.

“We aim to shape a positive planning framework for Sheffield to ensure its sustainable growth and showcase the city’s potential. Our collaborations extend to partners across the region, including Homes England, government entities, Sheffield City Council, and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

“We look forward to welcoming a new director who shares our commitment and will contribute significantly to our mission."

The Sheffield Property Association (S-PA) is an active group of businesses dedicated to revitalising Sheffield's built environment. Since 2017, they have been actively investing, generating opportunities, and promoting prosperity in the city. Through research and collaborative efforts, they influence decision-making processes to benefit local communities while fostering strong relationships between land-owning and development businesses, stakeholders, and partners.

Candidates demonstrating a keen interest in Sheffield, strong commercial interest in the city’s built environment, high degree of accountability and reliability, and ideally, director or management experience, are encouraged to apply.

Please forward applications outlining your interest and suitability for the role together with a CV to [email protected] by Friday 15th March 2024.