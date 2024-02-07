News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Shaping Sheffield's future as a director of the Sheffield Property Association

The Sheffield Property Association (S-PA), a dynamic group of businesses dedicated to enhancing Sheffield’s built environment, is excited to announce a new opportunity for an individual to join their board of directors. This voluntary role, requiring approximately 1-2 days of commitment per month for a term of 3 years, is open to all interested parties from diverse backgrounds.
By Matt HolmesContributor
Published 7th Feb 2024, 13:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The new director will join a passionate and committed team of four directors, all driven by a shared vision to improve Sheffield’s built environment, drive investment and prosperity, build strong relationships with stakeholders and partners, and inspire young people about career opportunities in the built environment.

Since its inception in 2017, the S-PA has been driving investment, opportunity, and prosperity, transforming Sheffield into a vibrant place for everyone who lives, works, and socialises there. Their core mission centres around supporting, celebrating, and promoting Sheffield, strengthening the city’s communities through continuous collaboration with land-owning and development businesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tim Bottrill director of the Sheffield Property Association said: “We are very excited to announce the opportunity to join the board of directors at the S-PA. This comes as we aim to broaden our member network and priority groups, all focused on enhancing various aspects of Sheffield's economy and society.

Most Popular
S-PA directors Rob Darrington, Charles Dunn, Tim Bottrill, Matt Smith.S-PA directors Rob Darrington, Charles Dunn, Tim Bottrill, Matt Smith.
S-PA directors Rob Darrington, Charles Dunn, Tim Bottrill, Matt Smith.

“A new director will play an important role in developing plans for the association, leading the association’s membership, and priority groups, and representing the association within the city and beyond.

“We aim to shape a positive planning framework for Sheffield to ensure its sustainable growth and showcase the city’s potential. Our collaborations extend to partners across the region, including Homes England, government entities, Sheffield City Council, and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

“We look forward to welcoming a new director who shares our commitment and will contribute significantly to our mission."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Sheffield Property Association (S-PA) is an active group of businesses dedicated to revitalising Sheffield's built environment. Since 2017, they have been actively investing, generating opportunities, and promoting prosperity in the city. Through research and collaborative efforts, they influence decision-making processes to benefit local communities while fostering strong relationships between land-owning and development businesses, stakeholders, and partners.

Candidates demonstrating a keen interest in Sheffield, strong commercial interest in the city’s built environment, high degree of accountability and reliability, and ideally, director or management experience, are encouraged to apply.

Please forward applications outlining your interest and suitability for the role together with a CV to [email protected] by Friday 15th March 2024.

For more information, visit www.sheffieldpropertyassociation.com.

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield City Council