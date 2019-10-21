Seven big issues to watch out for in Sheffield

Here’s the lowdown on what to expect in 2020.
1. Clean Air Zone
More than 12,000 people responded to a public consultation on this, which shows the strength of feeling. If the scheme goes ahead it would see a charge of £50 a day for buses and £10 a day for taxis, lorries, vans and coaches around the ring road and inner ring road.
Photo: Lucy Ashton
Copyright:
2. Buses
More than 7,000 people have responded to this consultation, commissioned by Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis. Passengers, councillors and MP Louise Haigh have all complained about unreliable and slashed services across Sheffield. Campaigners want buses to be franchised but Mr Jarvis warns this can be costly and complicated.
Photo: Lucy Ashton
Copyright:
3. The budget
Finance chiefs have warned a rise in council tax is “inevitable” next year. The council was surprised to receive a small amount of money from the Government in a recent spending review. But the council is still facing a £23m shortfall next year and will have to dip into reserves as planned. Officers want to hear people’s views and will be doing a consultation in the New Year.
Photo: Lucy Ashton
Copyright:
4. The Local Plan
Opposition councillors have been calling for this for months and we may finally be seeing some movement. The council says it will announce a timetable over the next few weeks – with the Local Plan being published in 2020. There will be plenty of public consultation about how the city should develop over the next 25 years. Housing and the Green Belt are the ones that people are most interested in but the plan will also cover industry, commerce, retail, infrastructure and public spaces.
Photo: Lucy Ashton
Copyright: